Willog Awarded ‘Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Citation’ at Korea Logistics Awards for the Third Consecutive Time

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Willog Co., Ltd. (Co-CEOs Ben S. Bae and Daniel J. Yun, www.willog.io), a supply chain monitoring solution provider, announced on the 4th of November that it was awarded the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Citation at the 32nd Korea Logistics Awards held on Logistics Day, November 1st.

This marks the third consecutive win for Willog, following its recognition in 2020 and 2022.

The Korea Logistics Awards, hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, aims to strengthen the competitiveness of Korea's logistics industry by recognizing individuals and organizations who have contributed to the industry's growth. Award recipients are selected based on their contributions to logistics innovation, ecosystem development, overseas expansion, technology advancement, and overall impact on the logistics sector.

The award recognizes Willog's contributions to advancing digitalization within the logistics industry through its proprietary supply chain monitoring solutions. These innovations support the government's "New Growth 4.0" strategy and provide visibility throughout the logistics process, enabling cost savings, quality enhancement, and data-driven decision-making for companies.

Willog's solutions, particularly in cold chain logistics, are lauded for reducing logistics costs and enhancing transportation quality through data insights. Willog's monitoring solutions gather and analyze data on factors like temperature, humidity, and impact during transit, ensuring safe transport and storage of goods. This system enables companies to detect and preemptively address issues such as temperature fluctuations and damage, enhancing long-term transportation quality and operational efficiency.

Willog's latest recognition with the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Award solidifies its position as a dominant force in Korea's cold chain industry. This prestigious award highlights Willog's unmatched contributions to logistics digitalization and innovation, which have fundamentally shaped the country's logistics landscape. Over the past years, Willog has become synonymous with reliability, cost-efficiency, and quality improvement in cold chain logistics across Korea, achieving unparalleled brand recognition and market leadership.

Building on its success in Korea, Willog is now expanding into the Asia-Pacific market, recognizing a regional need for advanced cold chain solutions. With strategic plans to fill this gap, Willog aims to become a prominent name globally, drawing interest from influential organizations and corporate partners.

"This 3rd consecutive award is a meaningful achievement for us," said Co-CEO Daniel J. Yun. "Willog remains committed to driving innovation and supporting digital transformation within logistics."

About Willog

Willog Co., Ltd. provides supply chain monitoring solutions that collect temperature, humidity, and impact data to ensure product safety during transportation. Its sensor devices capture critical data, which is then analyzed through a cloud-based platform. This enables real-time visibility, proactive issue resolution, and data-driven decision-making, helping companies minimize costs and maintain revenue by preventing damage and spoilage.

Since securing initial Series A funding in 2021, Willog has attracted further investment, including Series B in October 2023. It continues to expand globally, with partnerships in the United States, Singapore, Japan, and more countries in Asia Pacific region.

