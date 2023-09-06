WILLOW ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF R&D PROGRAM ON COST-EFFECTIVE, SUSTAINABLY PRODUCED UDCA

Company's BioOxi™ Platform solves for selective C-H hydroxylation, one of the "Holy Grails" of chemistry

BioOxi is broadly applicable to manufacturing of intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients, particularly for steroid applications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow") (TSX: WLLW; OTCQB: CANSF), a leading biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing industrial manufacturing of pure, consistent and sustainable functional ingredients, announces that it has successfully completed research and development on its program to produce ursodeoxycholic acid ("UDCA"), a large volume active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") used in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. UDCA has applications as a medication for management and treatment of cholestatic liver disease and gallstone conditions, and as an intermediate for production of tauroursodeoxycholic acid (TUDCA), a key API in a combination therapy recently approved in Canada and the United States for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

BioOxi's Breakthrough Technology Provides Commercially Economical Enzymatic Production of UDCA

Through this partnered program with Sandhill One, LLC ("Sandhill"), Willow has now optimized a proprietary enzyme vital to the development of UDCA while solving for selective C-H hydroxylation at industrial scale - often referred to as one of the "Holy Grails" of chemistry. This breakthrough was made possible by Willow's BioOxi technology, and we believe marks the first example of commercially relevant productivities with this class of enzyme. This successful outcome further illustrates that the BioOxi platform is broadly applicable to the manufacturing of intermediates and APIs, particularly steroid APIs. With R&D now complete, Willow anticipates receiving milestone payments and revenue upon commercialization by Sandhill.

"Our proprietary BioOxi platform on which we are commercially focused along with our stellar R&D team continues to showcase Willow's ability to leverage breakthrough technology to disrupt the status quo in producing key ingredients for large global markets," said Dr. Chris Savile, Willow's President and CEO. "As the next step, we look forward toward continuing our rewarding partnership with Sandhill by advancing production of UDCA and continuing to demonstrate Willow's ability to help partners to innovate manufacturing of important APIs and other ingredients."

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrownTM and BiOxi™ platforms enable large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers. For more information, visit www.willowbio.com.

FutureGrown™ and BiOxi™ are registered trademarks of Willow Biosciences Inc. All other trademarks are trademarks of their respective holders.

