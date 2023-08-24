WILLOW BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL TRANSITION AND FOCUS ON BIOOXI PLATFORM

Announces commercial focus on BioOxiTM bio-oxidation platform as part of targeted alignment on nearer-term and larger revenue opportunities

Reduces number of board members as part of geographic transition as a San Francisco Bay Area-based biotech company

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF), a leading biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing industrial manufacturing of pure, consistent and sustainable functional ingredients, announces that having completed its transition to the San Francisco Bay Area and the commercial focus on its BioOxi platform, it has engaged an advisor to assist the Company with a review of opportunities to enhance shareholder value and unlock its intellectual property portfolio.

Commercial Focus on BioOxi™ is Succeeding

Willow has in recent months taken a number of steps to grow revenue and reduce costs. The Company has demonstrated executional success on commercial programs, including four new programs related to its BioOxi™ bio-oxidation platform technology launched in April 2023, and is now primarily focusing on partner-funded enzyme engineering engagements. This focus enables the Company to continue its cost reduction efforts while maximizing a faster path to nearer-term and potentially larger revenue opportunities, relative to its legacy strain engineering business.

Transition to San Francisco Bay Area-Based Biotech Company Complete

Willow has completed its transition as a San Francisco Bay Area-based biotech company. It has consolidated its operations, transitioning to a single, cost efficient facility in Sunnyvale, California which can accommodate future growth. The new laboratory space provides the Company with sufficient opportunity to expand as it continues to sign new collaborations but remains cost-effective compared to its previous locations.

Board of Directors Changes

The Company is reducing the size of its board of directors (the "Board") from nine to five members. Chairman of the Board and Founder of the Company, Mr. Trevor Peters, and Directors Ms. Barbara Munroe, Dr. Fotis Kalantzis and Dr. Peter Seufer-Wasserthal stepped down from the Board effective today.

The Board now consists of Dr. Chris Savile, Willow's President & CEO, Mr. Al Foreman, Mr. Raffi Asadorian, Mr. Don Archibald and Dr. Jim Lalonde. Dr. Jim Lalonde succeeds Mr. Peters as Chairman of the Board.

The Company has engaged an advisor to support maximizing shareholder value. The advisor will support the Company's review of potential value-creating actions, including amongst other possible activities, strategic investments, collaborations, licensing, joint ventures, or a company sale or merger, should this maximize value for shareholders. The Company does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the engagement, periodically or otherwise, unless the Board has approved a definitive transaction, or otherwise determines that disclosure is necessary or appropriate. There are no assurances that the engagement will result in any of the mentioned value-creating actions.

"In recent quarters we have successfully expanded our commercial portfolio, positioned Willow for significant revenue growth and consolidated our facilities in the San Francisco Bay Area to optimize operating efficiencies and lower operating expenses and cash burn," said Dr. Chris Savile, Willow's President & CEO. "We are grateful to our board members, both those stepping down and those remaining, for their guidance and leadership in helping us execute these changes to better position Willow for success while protecting our balance sheet."

"With this transition and based on our growth trajectory, we believe now is an ideal time to explore the above-mentioned review to potentially unlock value for the Company and its stakeholders while continuing our mission to help promote product innovation coupled with sustainable means of production," continued Dr. Savile.

