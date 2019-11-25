Willow Biosciences Receives Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

CALGARY, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (CSE: WLLW;OTCQB: CANSF) announces that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the TSX.

"Listing on the TSX is a significant milestone for Willow," said Trevor Peters, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The TSX will broaden our investment appeal and leave us well positioned to execute on our strategic initiatives for 2020 and beyond. We are excited to add this to our 2019 accomplishments for Willow, which has seen us complete a go-public transaction, raise $37 million in a private placement and subsequent warrant exercise, enter into a potentially game-changing strategic partnership with Noramco, Inc., build out three state-of-the-art laboratories and continue to advance our cannabidiol producing yeast strain towards scale-up expected in the first half of 2020. Willow is uniquely positioned as one of the few public pure-play synthetic biology companies in the world targeting the potentially massive consumer packaged goods and pharmaceutical industries, and being listed on the TSX helps to increase our exposure to global investors."

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSX. Willow will issue a statement once the TSX confirms the date when trading of the Common Shares will commence on the TSX.

In connection with the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX, Willow will submit a request to voluntarily delist the Common Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Such delisting will be effective as of the date the Common Shares commence trading on the TSX.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their stock certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the Common Shares.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary, Alberta, that produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Willow's current focus is in the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. Willow's science team has a proven track record of developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds in pain and cancer treatments. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that allows for the discovery and development of new life changing drugs.

