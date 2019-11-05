Willow Biosciences to Commence Trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market

CALGARY, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (CSE:WLLW;OTCQB:CANSF) is pleased to announce that it has been approved to commence trading on The OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), beginning today, November 5, 2019, under the symbol "CANSF". This U.S. listing will provide the Company with access to a broader base of U.S. and international retail and institutional investors, ultimately providing investors with increased access to data, transparency and liquidity. Quotes for Willow's U.S. symbol will be available once the Company's stock commences trading today on the OTCQB at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CANSF/quote. Additionally, Willow is in the process of completing its application to become DTC eligible in the U.S.

"Listing on the OTCQB will allow for greater engagement with our U.S. investor base. As we move towards scale up of ultra-pure, pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (CBD) with our partner Noramco, Inc., we are happy to provide U.S. investors with an easier platform to invest in our company," said Trevor Peters, CEO of Willow.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "WLLW".

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary, Alberta, that produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Willow's current focus is in the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. Willow's science team has a proven track record of developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds in pain and cancer treatments. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that allows for the discovery and development of new life changing drugs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning the Company's access to capital upon listing on the OTCQB, and increased investor liquidity, exposure and access to information due to listing on the OTCQB. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company which include, but are not limited to, the future operations of the Company and global economic and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks associated with: the cannabis industry in general; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government policies and the execution and impact of these actions initiatives and policies; adverse U.S., Canadian and global economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulation; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

