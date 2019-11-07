Willow Biosciences to Participate in Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference

CALGARY, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (CSE: WLLW;OTCQB: CANSF) announces that it will participate in the Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference being held on November 12th and 13th, 2019, at the InterContinental Boston.

Dr. Chris Savile, Vice President, Commercial Operations of the Company, will be speaking on a Biosynthesis panel on November 13th at 8:50am EST. Chris Savile and Travis Doupe, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will be available for meetings throughout the conference, which can be arranged through Cowen's one-on-one meeting system.

About the Cowen Cannabis Conference

Cowen and Company's 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference is carefully curated to represent the leading edge companies across a wide array of products, brands, technologies, services and health care providers along the spectrum of the emerging cannabis industry. The conference is composed of 15 high-interest panel discussions with thought-leaders and senior leaders from more than 70 companies on the forefront of the growing cannabis sector. Key panel topics will include U.S. MSO's, CBD In Retail, Sustainability, Payments, Regulatory and Legislation, U.S. Brands and international markets. Cowen also hosts a product expo and special events to create optimal networking opportunities, including an evening reception featuring musical performance by Trombone Shorty and a fireside chat with Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, three time Super Bowl Champion with The New England Patriots and CBD Advocate and Partner to Abacus Health Products, Inc. and CBDMEDIC.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary, Alberta, that produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Willow's current focus is in the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. Willow's science team has a proven track record of developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds in pain and cancer treatments. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that allows for the discovery and development of new life changing drugs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning upcoming conference presentations. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company which include, but are not limited to, the future operations of the Company and global economic and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks associated with: the cannabis industry in general; actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government policies and the execution and impact of these actions initiatives and policies; adverse U.S., Canadian and global economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulation; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Willow Biosciences Inc.