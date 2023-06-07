WILLOW BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE EMERGING GROWTH CONFERENCE ON JUNE 14

President and CEO Dr. Chris Savile to provide business update at event open to all investors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow") (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF), a leading biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing industrial manufacturing of pure, consistent and sustainable functional ingredients announces that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 14.

President and CEO Dr. Chris Savile will participate in a live virtual presentation at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time and provide an update on Willow's business. The live presentation is available for all investors.

RSVP: Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates on the company that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the live event on June 14, an archived webcast will also be available on the EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel afterward.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow develops and produces precision fermented functional ingredients for the health and wellness, food and beverage and personal care markets. Willow's FutureGrownTM biotechnology platform allows large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow's R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers. For more information, visit www.willowbio.com.

