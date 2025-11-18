Willow Brings Pumping Freedom to Walmart - Because Every Mom Deserves Easy Access to Comfort and Care

Willow's new wearable manual pump and nursing essentials bring comfort and freedom to moms in more than 1,600 Walmart stores nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech pioneer that redefined pumping with the first fully in-bra wearable breast pump, is bringing its latest innovation and postpartum essentials to Walmart stores nationwide.

Parents can now shop Willow's first-of-its-kind wearable manual pump, Willow Wave , and breast care essentials at more than 1,600 Walmart locations, giving millions of moms true mobility, comfort, and convenience in the aisles they already trust.

"From the start, Willow was built to free moms from old limitations – and now we're making that freedom easier to find in neighborhoods across America," said Sarah O'Leary, CEO of Willow. "Willow Wave was created to make the innovation we're known for more accessible – offering our wearable manual pump design at a $34.99 price point. We're excited to launch at Walmart and meet moms where everyday life happens – in the grocery aisles, before the daycare drop-offs, and after the workday."

Willow's strategic expansion into Walmart underscores its commitment to making modern motherhood easier and maternal care more accessible. As retailers expand their investment in maternity and postpartum wellness, Willow's arrival brings premium innovation to mass retail shelves – closing the gap between what moms deserve and where they shop every day.

What Moms Are Saying About Willow Wave

Early mom feedback also highlights strong performance, comfort, and discretion advances for Willow Wave.

In a 2025 survey of manual pump users1:

90% of moms said Willow Wave gave them as much or more milk output than traditional manual pumps.

than traditional manual pumps. 90% of moms found Willow Wave more comfortable in hand than traditional manual pumps.

than traditional manual pumps. 100% of moms found Willow Wave more discreet than traditional manual pumps.

than traditional manual pumps. 94% of moms said they would recommend Willow Wave to a friend.

"It's simple – if we're serious about supporting moms, access has to be a critical part of our product and distribution strategy," said O'Leary. "Every mom deserves to feed on her terms – wherever life takes her."

Where to Shop

Moms can explore Willow's award-winning wearable breast pumps, postpartum essentials, and feeding accessories in select Walmart stores, online at Walmart.com , or directly at OneWillow.com .

About Willow

Willow Innovations, Inc. is the Femtech leader redefining motherhood through pioneering technology, innovative design, and mom-centered solutions. Founded in 2014, Willow introduced the first fully in-bra wearable breast pump and has been on a mission to empower and support mothers without compromise. Through its Willow and Elvie brands, Willow is building a connected ecosystem of maternal care and wellness, focused on breastfeeding and pumping, soothing and sleep, and maternal recovery. Because moms deserve better.

1 2025 Willow Wave Manual Pump Usage Survey, U.S.-based participants.

