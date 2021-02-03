Willow Gears Up for Massive Growth In 2021 with Three Strategic Hires

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow®, the company that forever changed the way women pump with the world's most mobile breast pump, is set up for a big year in 2021 with five new products on the way. As such, they are staffing up for success with a new Chief Product Officer Dan Judkins, the promotion of Sarah O'Leary to Chief Marketing Officer, and new Chief Financial Officer, Jim Gibson.

"Willow has grown significantly year-over-year, and we're thrilled to push our brand even further in 2021 with the introduction of five new offerings. Our three new executives will be a key catalyst for that acceleration," says CEO Laura Chambers. "We remain deeply committed to our mission of bringing joy to motherhood. The mission is even more important given the challenges moms are facing right now - trying to balance pumping while multitasking at home, or out on the frontlines as healthcare workers."

As CPO, Judkins brings his innovation, design and hardware + software development expertise to help expand Willow's portfolio of product offerings. O'Leary's role as CMO is focused on driving growth for Willow, as the company evolves from an ecommerce innovator to an omnichannel brand. As CFO Gibson will bring his 25+ years of experience in breakthrough consumer tech and life sciences to grow Willow after the brand announced a $55M Series C funding round last September.

These two major hires and O'Leary's promotion position Willow to continue driving and pushing the industry forward, bringing new, innovative solutions and expanding beyond a single breast pump into a full ecosystem of products for new mothers.

About Willow:

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed the way women pump with the world's first all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump that enabled moms to be completely mobile while pumping. The Willow Wearable Breast Pump ditches the long tubes, cords, dangling bottles and loud sucking sounds so moms can pump wherever their day takes them. Learn more at https://shop.willowpump.com/

About Sarah O'Leary, Chief Marketing Officer:

Sarah is passionate about driving growth for mission-driven organizations making an impact for consumers and, as a mom of two, she cares deeply about Willow's mission. She previously led Marketing and Sales at Tea Collection, the globally-inspired, children's apparel brand. Prior to Tea Collection, Sarah was VP Business Development at StriVectin, a premium global skinceutical brand, and was a Principal at The Parthenon Group, the strategic consultancy (now part of EY). Sarah holds an MBA from Stanford University and a BA from Williams College.

About Jim Gibson, Willow's Chief Financial Officer:

After spending over 25 years working in the Life Science and Technology spaces, he is excited about Willow's mission to bring joy to motherhood. Jim joined Willow from GoDaddy, where he led Finance Transformation as GoDaddy helped over 20 million small businesses stay open in 2020. Prior to GoDaddy, Jim worked at Apple, Tesla, Netflix, and Affymetrix in various leadership roles. He is a CPA and received his bachelor's degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

About Dan Judkins, Willow's Chief Product Officer:

Dan brings a background in Industrial Design and a career in digital connectivity and technology integration. In his role at Willow, Dan is passionate about applying technology and great design to make an impact and improve lives for moms. Since his early days at Tiger Electronics and then Hasbro, Dan has spent his career leveraging technology in new and insightful ways to bring delightful, engaging, and innovative play experiences to kids and families across the globe. Dan was responsible for iDog (the first iPod connected toy) and the 2011 relaunch of Furby (the world's first mobile app-connected toy). Dan built and led the Connected Play group at Hasbro, a cross-functional development division inventing and developing interactive play products and experiences for many of Hasbro's and Disney's biggest brands. Dan has a bachelor's degree from University of Leeds (UK).

