Willow Industries Appoints Carly Bader as Manager of Science

Experienced microbiologist and cannabis scientist joins the company's science team from SC Labs

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Industries , the leader in cannabis kill step and decontamination technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carly Bader as Manager of Science. In this role, Carly will oversee the company's science team to ensure Willow's partners implement healthy practices across operations and cultivation.

Prior to joining Willow, Carly served as a Senior Microbiologist at Agrior/Botanacor, now SC Labs, one of the cannabis industry's oldest licensed testing labs and the first to develop a national hemp testing panel, where she was involved in all aspects of assays required for testing and managed the day-to-day operations at both the marijuana and hemp testing sites. Before her work at SC Labs, Carly was a Supervisory Analyst at AgriScience Laboratories, where she managed a team of microbiologists, analyzed client data, and routinely attended Colorado state regulatory meetings on cannabis topics.

Fueled by her passion for solving problems through research, Carly earned her Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences and her Bachelor of Science in Molecular and Microbiology from the University of Central Florida to pursue the investigative field of infectious disease. In 2021, Carly accepted a professorship in microbiology at the Community College of Denver, where she teaches the introductory Cannabis 3Seminar course and subsequently helped develop a curriculum for students to obtain a bachelor's degree in Cannabis Science and Operations. Carly has published papers on toxin biology, metabolic stem cell research and cannabis science in Cannabis Business Times, the Journal of Microbiological Methods, Project CBD, and more.

"Carly has dedicated herself to the study of cannabis science, and her expertise in the field of microbiology will strengthen Willow's commitment to ensuring businesses provide consistently clean and safe products," said Jill Ellsworth, founder and CEO of Willow Industries. "As we continue to scale our business, Carly will play an instrumental role in expanding our scientific knowledge base to provide our partners with the tools and resources they need to deliver the purest product to ensure consumer safety and quality assurance."

"Willow has set the standard for high quality, clean cannabis within the industry, and I have long admired the work they've done to promote compliance and consumer safety," said Carly. "I'm looking forward to building on these efforts to support future innovation and growth at the company."

About Willow Industries

Willow Industries is the industry leader in cannabis kill step and post-harvest microbial decontamination technology. Founded in 2015 by CEO Jill Ellsworth, the company is built on one simple principle: cultivators should be equipped with resources to provide patients and consumers with consistently safe cannabis. Based in Denver, CO, Willow's services are currently available to all licensed cultivators in the United States and across the globe, where they implement an innovative and accessible leasing model that employs a holistic, turnkey approach for their partners. Their patented WillowPure systems use organic, ozone-based technology that is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis, while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. Willow's modern technology and in-house team of microbiology experts ensure cultivators employ best practices and quality control from start to finish. Willow Industries has been named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America two years in a row and was recognized in the top 50 on the 2022 Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies. For more information, visit WillowIndustries.com and follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

