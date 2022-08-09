Willow Industries Appoints Jonathan Rubin to Board of Advisors

Jonathan Rubin of venture capital fund Phyto Partners joins Willow Industries as Board Advisor

DENVER, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Industries Inc. , the leader in cannabis kill-step and decontamination technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Rubin to its Board of Advisors. Jonathan joins a team of cannabis, venture capital, and biotechnology trailblazers who have helped solidify Willow Industries as a pillar of quality assurance and innovation in the cannabis industry.

Since 2018, Jonathan has analyzed more than 1,000 cannabis investment opportunities at Phyto Partners and is responsible for deal sourcing, due diligence, portfolio company monitoring, and investor reporting. Previously, he worked as an analyst at Comvest Partners, a majority buyout focused Private Equity firm with $8 billion under management, where he was responsible for identifying, originating, and qualifying new investment opportunities. He graduated with a degree in Finance from the University of Florida.

"The addition of Jonathan to our team of advisors is an exciting move for the future of Willow Industries," said Jill Ellsworth, CEO and Founder of Willow. "His expertise in dynamic growth opportunities will bring tremendous value to the company as we continue to empower the cannabis industry with the premier technology for compliance and consumer safety."

About Willow Industries

Willow Industries is the cannabis industry leader in post-harvest microbial decontamination technology, bringing cultivators the solution they need to provide patients and consumers with consistently safe products. WillowPure, the company's patented, organic ozone-based technology, is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. With the gentle yet effective decontamination technology, cultivators can meet quality standards, address underlying issues, and implement a preventative kill step. The company is ranked on the Inc 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and in the top 50 on the 2022 Financial Times' list of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies.

SOURCE Willow Industries