Willow Industries Launches WillowPure 360, Next Generation in Line of Decontamination Systems

Utilizing data and feedback from customers and experts in the field, the WillowPure 360 incorporates a drum system to seamlessly move product through decontamination treatments, in line with existing post-harvest technologies. The WillowPure 360 is engineered to improve microbial kill rates & reduce cycle times. Cleaning between 45-105 pounds of flower per day, this new design requires minimal labor and provides a higher throughput of shelf-ready product. The touchscreen interface allows users to easily customize and adjust the gently turning drum for a balanced and uniform ozone treatment. The WillowPure 360 is the organic kill-step improved, helping cultivators pass compliance testing while providing the cleanest cannabis in their market.

"We started Willow at a time when the cannabis market implemented new testing regulations with no solution for cultivators, and our goal remains to do just that," said Jill Ellsworth, Founder & CEO of Willow Industries. "As the industry moves forward, so should our technology. The WillowPure 360 is the culmination of years of research, innovation, and experience. Willow Industries continues to perfect our systems to preserve the plant's integrity for cultivators and consumers. Quality should never be sacrificed for compliance."

Willow Industries filled an early void by offering the first ethical, organic, clean cannabis decontamination technology, and is pleased to work with cultivators of every size, from craft growers to multi-state operators. Beyond its technology, the company provides a dedicated Customer Success team that gives expert assessments of each harvest and seamlessly integrates improved processes into existing systems. These practices are part of a larger effort to address the systemic issues that plague the industry and work toward producing the highest quality cannabis possible.

Nathan Peters, owner of Glas, a cultivation facility in Colorado elaborates, "The machine used properly will render the product much fresher and revive its terpene profile quicker and brighter than pre-Willow. All of my employees have associated the WillowPure with cleanliness and love the end product it produces."

The company provides short and long-term leases to licensed cultivators across all 50 U.S. states and Canada, with the first WillowPure 360 units going to Colorado, Michigan, Florida, Illinois, New York, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Delaware. Willow Industries also offers a mobile service in Colorado and Oklahoma, and operates their WillowPure Processing Center in Oakland, California.

For more information on the WillowPure 360, please visit https://willowindustries.com/willowpure-360/

About Willow Industries

Willow Industries, Inc. is the cannabis industry leader in post-harvest microbial decontamination technology for healthier, cleaner, and compliant cannabis to protect cultivators and consumer safety. WillowPure, the company's patented, organic ozone-based technology is scientifically proven to reduce or eliminate contaminants such as yeast, mold and bacteria from cannabis while protecting the medicinal properties of the plant. Willow's technology is environmentally friendly, non-toxic, and scalable for all types of operators. To date, Willow has saved cultivators over $70M in flower failure. Learn more at https://willowindustries.com/.

SOURCE Willow Industries