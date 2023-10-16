Willow Innovations and Armoire Unveil Limited-Edition Fashion Collection for Nursing Mothers

News provided by

Willow

16 Oct, 2023, 09:43 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech leader disrupting the pumping and feeding industry with best-in-class technology, announces its partnership with Armoire, the clothing rental service helping women build an elevated, ever-changing wardrobe that inspires confidence. Willow and Armoire team up to create a curated fashion collection for nursing mothers transitioning from parental leave.

Also known as the "fifth trimester," planning to be away from your baby more often or transitioning back to work is an important milestone. More than 300,000 moms trust Willow to make pumping easier on their feeding journey. With Willow pumps, moms can pump anywhere and in any position without cords, tubes or bulky motors.

In addition, Armoire helps women look and feel great by offering a rotating closet of styles curated just for them and based on their style and fit preferences. From boardroom-ready looks to cozy cashmere and jeans, Armoire has fashionable looks for every occasion.

The Willow x Armoire collection marries the shared values of innovation and style with convenience and comfort. With the limited-edition fashion collection, moms can access fashion edits that fit their personal style and the Willow breast pumps. The curated collection starts at $65 for the first month and includes:

  • Office setting - what to wear when pumping in a conference room during a meeting
  • After work social - the pump-friendly outfits to keep up with your busy schedule and take you from the desk to dinner
  • Traveling for work - the perfect outfits to wear when pumping and traveling
  • Remote working - what to wear while pumping on a video conference - or the playdates

"As a tech company and a feeding brand, Willow is passionate about bringing solutions to support new moms. As moms ourselves, we know firsthand how difficult it can be to feel confident during this stage of parenting," said Sarah O'Leary, Chief Commercial Officer, Willow Innovations. "Our Willow pumps are designed to give moms the flexibility, comfort, and confidence no other brand can deliver. Our collection with Armoire is unexpected and reflects that same promise. We are excited to collaborate to offer moms fashionable options that make transitioning through the feeding journey easier."

"I founded Armoire to help women reclaim time," said Ambika Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Armoire. "I'm thrilled to partner with Willow because together we can help women go back to work feeling confident and capable of balancing their professional and family lives. It's not easy, but hacks like a curated wardrobe solution and an in-bra, wearable pump bring added convenience to a mom's life that is invaluable. I'm 6 weeks postpartum with my second son and the combo of my Willow pump and Armoire closet is keeping me sane."

Armoire plans start at $65/mo, granting members access to a rotating closet of thousands of items by hundreds of top brands and values-aligned designers. Members also enjoy free shipping, cleaning, and styling.

The Willow x Armoire collection launches as Willow expands its pumping essentials assortment to prepare moms to pump anywhere. The brand recently launched its new Willow® Portable Breast Milk Cooler ($59.99), a solution for moms to store up to 16 oz. of breast milk in an insulated, leak-proof cooler. With its built-in gel ice pack, milk is kept at a safe temperature for up to 24 hours.

Willow also launched its first-ever curated collection of products from moms' favorite and trusted brands. The products include everything from the best bottles to the cleaning kit moms will not want to live without. Paired with the award-winning Willow pumps, the new milk cooler, and accessories, the collection has everything a mom needs to pump away from home.

About Willow
Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed the way women pump with the world's first and only spillproof, in-bra wearable breast pump. Today, the Femtech company aims to build solutions to moms' most meaningful problems through a wide range of products, pumps, and accessories. Visit Willow online and follow #withWillow on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

About Armoire
Armoire is the clothing rental membership that helps ambitious women love what they're wearing. Founder and CEO Ambika Singh has interviewed hundreds of women about the time and money spent building their wardrobes, but the majority still feel "guilty" when it comes to their closets. Armoire serves as a trusted advisor to help women build an elevated wardrobe that inspires confidence. With smart data and stylist picks, Armoire provides members with curated and personalized recommendations. 75% of members reduce shopping frequency after using Armoire for three months.

Media Contacts:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis                                             

Willow Public Relations

[email protected]                                                             

[email protected] 

SOURCE Willow

