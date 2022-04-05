Willow Innovations, Inc. Launches "Register for More" Campaign; Enlists Comedian and New Mom Iliza Shlesinger to Create its First TV Ad

"Pregnancy and parenting are filled with so much well-intentioned advice that doesn't actually support moms," said Shlesinger. "Moms deserve better; they deserve empathy and humor. Willow's team was on board with me satirizing some of the characters in mom's inner circle. This ad is all about seeing the world from mom's perspective and bringing some levity to our challenges."

Written by Shlesinger, the ad depicts an over-the-top baby shower featuring a cast of characters - all developed and portrayed by the comedian herself. Representing the mom's circle, the characters shower the mom-to-be with love and all the parenting advice that no one asked for. Grandma's take on breast pumps? Check. Friendly criticism of mom's back-to-work plan? Check!

"Far too often, new mothers struggle without support, wondering where is that village she was promised? It doesn't have to be this way. Our 'Register for More' campaign offers a better way forward from the judgmental and sometimes absurd experiences of parenting culture," said Sarah O'Leary, Chief Commercial Officer of Willow Innovations. "Willow was the first brand to challenge convention in the breast pump category, and now we're disrupting the conventional narrative about motherhood to imagine a better world for moms."

Starting today, moms can visit register.onewillow.com to register for the support and tools needed most. The "mom registry" provides shareable resources for mothers and their circle of supporters created by experts and influential moms.

The "Register for More" campaign includes cross-channel integrations that amplify the creative content and conversation across streaming, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube platforms. ONA, a women-driven brand strategy and creative agency, led the campaign creative.

"Willow is an undeniable leader in the femtech industry and, like Willow, ONA is a female-led company that shares their urgency to create an action-oriented conversation about motherhood that delivers solutions," said Ramonita Smith, Senior Director of Strategy with ONA. "Together, we built a creative concept to demonstrate what Willow stands for, and Iliza brought a comedic voice that is fun and relatable to moms. We are excited to bring to life our shared strategy to change the world and conversation around women and moms."

Willow Innovations believes mothers deserve a better world and is on a mission to build solutions for moms' most meaningful problems, starting with the breast pump. The creative campaign comes after Willow Innovations unveiled Willow Go , its new, more affordable pump offering more moms the freedom of a completely cord-free, fully in-bra wearable pump with hospital-grade suction. The new Willow Go complements the Willow Gen 3 , the first and only in-bra wearable pump offering spillproof mobility.

Visit register.onewillow.com to register for more and join the conversation, and www.onewillow.com to find the right Willow pump for you.

Founded in 2014, Willow Innovations, Inc. forever changed the way women pump with the world's first all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump. The Willow Wearable Breast Pumps feature innovative technology, including the Willow Gen 3, which enables total spillproof mobility while pumping, ditching long tubes, cords, dangling bottles and loud sucking sounds so moms can pump wherever their day takes them.

With the launch of Willow Go, moms now have a more affordable option to cut the cord from traditional breast pumps and live life with both hands, without cords, tubes, or stress.

