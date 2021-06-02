Willow® Launches New Sizing Inserts To Reach More Moms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow , the most mobile breast pump on the market, released a new line of sizing inserts to accompany its popular and innovative breast pump, the Willow Wearable Breast Pump Generation 3. The new inserts are available in sizes 15, 17 and 19 millimeters (mm) to offer more moms the freedom that comes along with using a Willow pump; which was designed with proprietary technology that responds to moms' body and maintains suction similar to a baby, enabling 100% leak-proof mobility.

The average flange size most new moms need ranges between 21- 27mm1, which Willow previously accommodated with its flange offerings. However, many moms - research suggests almost 25% - require a size under 21mm.2 With Willow's new inserts, women with smaller nipple sizes will have the opportunity to obtain the maximum benefit when using a Willow pump.

"We've listened to pumping moms who have been asking for Willow to accommodate smaller nipple sizes," said Willow Chief Marketing Officer, Sarah O'Leary. "Our expanded range of sizing inserts will allow more moms to pump with a sizing product specifically designed to work optimally with Willow's unique continuous latch technology. We're happy to report that 93% of moms who pump with Willow say they have less stress using our pump as they are no longer tethered to the wall and tied down with traditional pumps. We are thrilled to offer more moms the opportunity to meet their breastfeeding goals on her own terms."

Through its life-changing technology, Willow helps moms better balance modern motherhood, allowing them to pursue their passions and purpose.

96% say Willow helps them better balance motherhood and their professional lives, according to a survey of Willow pumpers. 3

Over 130,000 women have been freed from the indignities of pumping tied to a wall in places such as workplace supply closets, bathroom stalls, and empty conference rooms.4

Willow users save 240 hours a year from being tethered to the wall pumping. 5

Nearly 9 out of 10 (86%) feel confident they will meet their pumping goals because of Willow.6

Willow sizing inserts can be purchased on willowpump.com for $17.99 (for a set of two). Customers can find their best fit virtually via Willow's Nipple Sizing Guide , which provides step-by-step guidance to find their Willow flange size.

To learn more about Willow, visit Willowpump.com and follow on Instagram @WillowPump, Facebook and YouTube.







About Willow®

Founded in 2014, Willow ® forever changed the way women pump with the world's first all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump. The Willow Wearable Breast Pump features innovative technology that enables total spill-proof mobility while pumping, ditching long tubes, cords, dangling bottles and loud sucking sounds so moms can pump wherever their day takes them.

