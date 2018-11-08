Willow Oak Asset Management and Arquitos Capital Management Announce Fund Management Services Agreement

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC ("Willow Oak Asset Management" or "Willow Oak") announced that Arquitos Capital ("Arquitos") has joined the Willow Oak platform of funds. Arquitos is the first independently run fund to become a client of Willow Oak's fund management services ("FMS") offering.

This agreement marks the external launch of Willow Oak's FMS. Having started or seeded other funds currently on our platform, Willow Oak has built a strong team made up of marketing, accounting, compliance, and back-office professionals. Clients benefit from our established infrastructure and network, fund marketing activities, and operational support services, all of which are designed to ensure that fund managers stay focused on the substantive functions that drive their success.

Michael Bridge, chief executive officer for Enterprise Diversified, Inc. ("ENDI"), Willow Oak's parent company, commented, "Asset management is in our DNA at ENDI. Our primary focus going forward is expanding our successful Willow Oak asset management platform. We are, therefore, excited to add Arquitos to our Willow Oak platform, which also includes Alluvial, Bonhoeffer, and Willow Oak Select. The addition of Arquitos to Willow Oak FMS enables us to expand our FMS team and provide a truly value-add offering that allows fund managers to focus on what they do best—run their investment portfolios."

"I launched Arquitos in 2012 because I love investing," said Steven Kiel, president of Arquitos. "Teaming up with Willow Oak will allow me to dedicate all of my resources to that. This agreement with Willow Oak FMS will provide Arquitos access to a diverse set of skills delivered by a proven support staff including investor relations, back-office support, and strategic marketing. The team will act as a liaison to the fund's existing service providers, providing economies of scale and implementing best practices. This will undoubtedly benefit my investors."

Willow Oak is an independent subsidiary of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCQB: SYTE). Additional information can be found at willowoakfunds.com.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND ONLY AS TO MATTERS CONCERNING ENTERPRISE DIVERSIFIED, INC. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT, AS TO ANY PERSON OR THE PUBLIC GENERALLY, AN OFFER TO SELL, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, ANY SECURITY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP INTERESTS IN ANY PRIVATE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGED OR SPONSORED BY WILLOW OAK ASSET MANAGEMENT. ANY SUCH OFFERING MAY BE MADE ONLY BY, AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH IN, A PRIVATE CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM RELATED THERETO, AND IN ALL CASES ONLY IN ACCORDANCE WITH, AND SUBJECT TO, APPLICABLE LAW. ANY SUCH OFFERING MAY BE MADE ONLY BY WILLOW OAK ASSET MANAGEMENT AND/OR ITS AUTHORIZED AFFILIATES AND NOT BY ENTERPRISE DIVERSIFIED, INC., AND ENTERPRISE DIVERSIFIED, INC. HAS NO AUTHORITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY SUCH OFFERING.

About Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC

Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. Willow Oak is a flexible platform of private investment partnerships that are independently run by unique internal and external fund managers. Our managers uncover uncommon opportunities and share a commitment to investing for the long term, utilizing a value-oriented investment framework. Willow Oak offers tailored fund management services to boutique fund managers. Our network of in-house and third-party marketing, administrative, tax, audit, legal, and custodian providers complements the activities of a busy fund manager and ensures a level of portfolio attention that drives success.

About Enterprise Diversified, Inc.

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in several diverse business activities in the following industries: asset management, real estate, internet access, and home services. The company's philosophy is to centralize capital allocation decisions at the corporate level and decentralize operational decisions among subsidiary managers. Copies of Enterprise Diversified's press releases and additional information about the company are available at www.enterprisediversified.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are not guaranties of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.

SOURCE Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC

