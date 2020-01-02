Willow Oak Asset Management and Focused Compounding Capital Management Announce Launch of New Private Investment Fund

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Oak and Focused Compounding announce the launch of a new private investment partnership, Focused Compounding Fund, LP.

Portfolio Manager Geoff Gannon and his colleague, Andrew Kuhn, spend 99% of their time focused on the 1% of stocks other funds ignore. They manage a concentrated portfolio, investing in companies with durable competitive advantages, predictable operational results over extended time periods, and whose stocks are overlooked by the market.

This private partnership rounds out Focused Compounding Capital Management's offerings, which include managed accounts, subscription-based research and commentary, and a widely followed investing podcast. In addition to funding the launch, Willow Oak will provide ongoing operational support and investor-relations services.

Available to like-minded institutional investors and an exclusive group of high-net-worth individuals, Focused Compounding's investment process is to find and buy a small number of great businesses. The fund defines "great businesses" as those with high returns on equity and a long history of predictable and growing earnings and cash flow.

"Andrew and I are excited to launch the Focused Compounding Fund. We are grateful to be working with our founding partners, who represent the kind of long-term, patient capital needed to take meaningful stakes in great businesses," said Geoff Gannon. "Building on the success we've seen in our managed account offering, Andrew and I look forward to putting this capital to work. Next week, we'll be leaving on a research trip to visit two companies that meet our criteria of being both great businesses and overlooked stocks."

About Focused Compounding

Focused Compounding is an asset management company jointly run by Andrew Kuhn and Geoff Gannon. Since 2017, Focused Compounding has grown to include: a members-only website, twice weekly podcast, educational videos, separately managed accounts, and a private investment partnership.

About Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC

Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCQB: SYTE). Willow Oak is a flexible platform of private investment partnerships that are independently run by unique internal and external fund managers uncovering uncommon opportunities. Willow Oak offers operational support to our fund partners through tailored fund management services.

About Enterprise Diversified, Inc.

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. is primarily an alternative asset manager focused on emerging managers. Enterprise Diversified also holds interests in companies associated with internet access, real estate, and home services. Copies of Enterprise Diversified's press releases and additional information about the company are available at https://www.enterprisediversified.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are not guaranties of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.

