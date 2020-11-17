Willow® Partners with The Motherly Shop to Expand Its DTC Offerings

"Willow continues on a path of growth by adding The Motherly Shop as our eighth distribution partner just in the last year," says Willow Chief Marketing Officer, Sarah O'Leary. "At Willow, we're focused on supporting moms and after seeing a high demand for Willow products, we wanted to diversity our distribution channels by showing up in more online retail shops that moms trust to provide innovative and quality merchandise."

Moms, and those shopping for new and expecting moms, can expect to find Willow's most coveted products at The Motherly Shop. The Willow® Wearable Breast Pump Generation 3 is the only breast pump that offers leak proof mobility with proprietary technology mimicking a baby's latch to maintain suction, enabling true flexibility without spilling a drop of expressed milk. There are no external tubes, cords, or dangling bottles to hold moms back from moving freely. Everything works inside the pump and inside mom's bra with the milk flowing into self-sealing and spill-proof storage bags or reusable containers.

Available now at https://shop.mother.ly/ , shoppers can purchase:

Willow ® Wearable Breast Pump Generation 3

Wearable Breast Pump Generation 3 Milk Containers: 2 pack, BPA free and dishwasher safe

Willow® launched in 2014 as a direct-to-consumer brand with a mission to bring joy to motherhood through life-changing technology and solutions for mom's unmet needs. To learn more about Willow, visit Willowpump.com and follow on Instagram @WillowPump , Facebook and YouTube .

About Willow®

Founded in 2014, Willow forever changed the way women pump with the world's first quiet all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump. The Willow Wearable Breast Pump ditches the long tubes, cords, dangling bottles and loud sucking sounds so moms can pump wherever their day takes them. Learn more at www.willowpump.com .

About Motherly

Motherly is a personalized, week-by-week guide to new motherhood. Motherly partners with experts, influencers and users to deliver snackable, personalized content in a voice and presentation Millennial women can rely on and relate to. Motherly meets women in the micro-moments of joy, frustration and curiosity that make up motherhood and connect her to women like her for inspiration and information when, where and how she needs it. For more information, visit www.mother.ly.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Willow