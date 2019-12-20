Willow Raises an Additional $20 Million to Fuel Growth and Maximize Channel Availability

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow, the femtech leader that changed the way women pump with the first ever quiet, all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump, announces today that is has raised an additional $20 million in funding. The investment was led by longtime investors NEA and Meritech Capital Partners as well as Lightstone Ventures and others. The company's total capital raised to date is now $100 million. The additional funding will be used to fuel advanced product development for next generation products and further Willow's expansion into retail, insurance and international channels in order to reach more moms and further the mission of bringing joy to motherhood.

The raise demonstrates another marker of momentum for the brand, and comes on the heels of the company's recent launch of its Container, the newest innovation in the evolution of the Willow Pump that is the first and only wearable pump that gives moms the option to pump and pour with the Container or pump and store with spill-proof Milk Bags.

"The continued support from our existing investors reinforces Willow's status as the leading wearable breast pump on the market. Not only did our breakthrough technology establish a new category of breast pumps, but we are constantly innovating to push the boundaries of what a breast pump can do," said Vickie Mrva, President and CMO of Willow. "We'll utilize this investment to further demonstrate our prowess in developing smart software and groundbreaking hardware with a keen eye for the specific needs of women, and making never-before seen advancements in femtech."

"Willow has continued to shine as a beacon leading modern femtech, and we're proud to have the company in our portfolio of brands changing the game for women everywhere," said Dr. Josh Makower, General Partner at NEA. "It's so important for companies like Willow to continue innovating in fields that have been previously overlooked, and we congratulate the team on this new marker of success and support."

About Willow

On a mission to bring joy to motherhood by solving problems with brilliant solutions, the Willow team came together to challenge the assumptions of 'what is' to 'what could be' for moms in the modern world. Our first solution is the breast pump. When we looked at traditional pumps, we knew there had to be a better way, so we invented the world's first all-in-one, in-bra quiet wearable pump. Our patented technology mimics a baby's continuous suction, making it the only pump that can offer true spill-proof mobility. Our life-changing breast pump discreetly tucks into a bra, without cords, dangling bottles or loud sucking noises — freeing moms up to pump wherever life takes them. And we're the only breast pump with the flexibility of pumping directly into both spill-proof Milk Bags and a reusable Container. We're just getting started in our mission to bring joy to motherhood with more innovative product solutions to come in 2020. Visit willowpump.com to learn more.

Media Contact: JONESWORKS for Willow, Tori Luyckx, willow@jonesworks.com

SOURCE Willow