Willow Reveals Third Generation Breast Pump Designed With New Tech Inside to Help Moms Pump their Most Milk Yet

In testing, those who used Generation 3 pumped 20% more milk on average than with prior generations*. Milk output is maximized through new smart suction automation and a faster transition to expression, which is akin to the way a baby naturally nurses. Willow is also more comfortable than ever before with a softer, slower pumping rhythm and new sensitivity setting. An expanded range of levels puts moms in control of her pumping preference while taking her through the same smart pumping experience Willow is known for.

"At Willow, we continue to innovate and break boundaries in what defines the best in breast pumping technology," said Vickie Mrva, President and CMO of Willow. "Our third generation pump has been updated from the inside-out to focus on giving mom the ability to tailor her experience to her needs and get the most out of every pumping session."

The announcement follows the recent launch of Willow's highly requested Milk Container – making Willow the only pump with the flexibility of both spill-proof Milk Bags and a reusable Container. In keeping with Willow's commitment to expanding accessibility, Willow will add a 21mm sized flange to their current size assortment (also compatible with Generation 2).

Willow Generation 3 will be available this Spring on willowpump.com as well as buybuyBaby.com and in buybuyBaby retail stores nationally.

Willow's Generation 3 pump is on exhibit at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, and the company will also be giving away 50 pumps at CES to celebrate the 50 years of the CES conference. Find Willow at CES Unveiled Table 409, Pepcom Digital Experience, and at CES in Sands Halls A-D, booth 43961 in the Baby Tech marketplace on the show floor at CES.

*Experienced Willow users who pumped at least 20 times.

About Willow

On a mission to bring joy to motherhood by solving problems with brilliant solutions, the Willow team came together to challenge the assumptions of 'what is' to 'what could be' for moms in the modern world. Our first solution is the breast pump. When we looked at traditional pumps, we knew there had to be a better way, so we invented the world's first all-in-one, in-bra quiet wearable pump. Our patented technology mimics a baby's continuous suction, making it the only pump that can offer true spill-proof mobility. Our life-changing breast pump discreetly tucks into a bra, without cords, dangling bottles or loud sucking noises — freeing moms up to pump wherever life takes them. And we're the only breast pump with the flexibility of pumping directly into both spill-proof Milk Bags and a reusable Container. We're just getting started in our mission to bring joy to motherhood with more innovative product solutions to come in 2020. Visit willowpump.com to learn more.

