Willow Takes on Tech Industry Culture; Announces Plans to Give Away 50 of their Wearable Breast Pumps at CES and Redesigns Conference Booth as Transparent Pumping Room

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow, the femtech leader that changed the way women pump with the first ever quiet, all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump, announces today they will be giving away 50 of their life-changing breast pumps to moms at CES 2020 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the conference. Willow will also reinvent their booth into a transparent "pumping room of the future" for conference-going moms to come and pump comfortably in a space designed to further Willow's mission of redefining motherhood.

Willow encourages all moms to stop by the Sands Halls A-D, booth 43961 in the Baby Tech marketplace at 12:30pm on Jan. 7, 2020 at CES where the first 50 women to line up will be able to pick up their free Willow pump. As a reimagining of the notorious men's bathroom lines at CES that highlight gender inequality in tech, Willow is creating a line of its own to celebrate moms and serve as a reminder of women's growing presence in the field of technology. Willow has reimagined the pumping room of the future – with transparent walls – inspired by Willow's technology that allows mom to pump anywhere she chooses and in support of normalizing pumping in working culture. Willow also has a variety of spaces to meet varying pumping needs and invites all pumping moms to come to their booth throughout the entirety of the conference.

"Willow is showing up at CES this year to help call attention to the need for workplace resources for pumping moms that have historically been scarce, while also celebrating how far women in tech have come over the last 50 years," said Vickie Mrva, President and CMO of Willow. "We are proud to lead this charge in not only creating the most advanced breast pump on the market, but to also set an example on how culture can shift around work and motherhood overall."

Willow is inspired by pumping moms everywhere who face the challenge of balancing work and life to provide for their families. In a recent survey*, Willow found that 97% of moms who have pumped while working outside the home said pumping could be stressful at work sometimes, but that 97% said they were proud that they have been able to breastfeed their child while also balancing working outside the home. Even so, workplaces need to do better as 82% of moms would feel more empowered in their career if the workplace provided more support for working parents.

*Based on a December 2019 survey of mothers. Data on file.

About Willow

On a mission to bring joy to motherhood by solving problems with brilliant solutions, the Willow team came together to challenge the assumptions of 'what is' to 'what could be' for moms in the modern world. Our first solution is the breast pump. When we looked at traditional pumps, we knew there had to be a better way, so we invented the world's first all-in-one, in-bra quiet wearable pump. Our patented technology mimics a baby's continuous suction, making it the only pump that can offer true spill-proof mobility. Our life-changing breast pump discreetly tucks into a bra, without cords, dangling bottles or loud sucking noises — freeing moms up to pump wherever life takes them. And we're the only breast pump with the flexibility of pumping directly into both spill-proof Milk Bags and a reusable Container. We're just getting started in our mission to bring joy to motherhood with more innovative product solutions to come in 2020. Visit willowpump.com to learn more.

