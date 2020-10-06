Willow the first organization in the United States to achieve BIM KitemarkTM to reflect ISO 19650

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow, the digital twin for the built world, is the first organization in the United States to achieve BSI KitemarkTM certification for Building Information Modelling (BIM) in Design and Construction to reflect the new international standards ISO 19650-1 and ISO 19650-2.

ISO 19650-1:2018 and ISO 19650-2:2018 are the international standards for managing information over the whole life cycle of a built asset using building information modelling (BIM); they substitute the previous existing BS 1192:2007 and PAS 1192-2:2014 standards for BIM.

BIM, an increasingly important part of the global construction market place, is a collaborative way of working that uses digital technologies to enable more efficient methods of design and construction. ISO 19650-1 and ISO 19650-2 create an opportunity for organizations collaborating on projects to minimize wasteful activities and increase predictability around cost and time, through a common approach to the management of information.

Justin Gurney, Global Head of Project Delivery from Willow said, "As we grow our team globally and across multiple verticals, it is important that we ensure consistency and quality in our delivery. Having the BSI Kitemark certification gives us and our customers, the confidence and assurance that our delivery meets an international standard of best practice. It is a privilege to be the first company to be certified in the U.S. and we're committed to raising the bar and delivering a very high standard in this market to our customers and to those we collaborate with."

Andy Butterfield, Managing Director of Built Environment at BSI said: "We're thrilled to have Willow, a global leader in the digital built environment field, as the first organization to receive the Kitemark certification in the U.S. This not only demonstrates a commitment to best practice, but it also provides their clients confidence that they are working at the highest possible standard."

"I am so pleased to have Willow choose BSI, as their partner of choice to achieve certification to the Building Information Modelling ISO 19650 standard in the United States," said Joe Muratore, Americas Director Product Certification. "We celebrate their success of this achievement and look forward to seeing their realization of enhanced collaboration and workflow efficiency of all stakeholders: clients, contractors, manufacturers and architects alike."

To achieve Kitemark certification to reflect ISO 19650, Willow went through an onsite audit by BSI experts to assess their delivery of projects to contract requirements, measurement and monitoring of client satisfaction against projects, and the management of their supply chain against the ISO requirements.

Willow is an industry leader in the application of BIM enabled workflows in processes for Design and Construction projects across both Real Estate and Infrastructure, leveraging this expertise as they now deliver digital twins for the built world.

About BSI

BSI is the business improvement company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence. For over a century BSI has championed what good looks like and driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with 84,000 clients across 193 countries, it is a truly international business with skills and experience across a number of sectors including aerospace, automotive, built environment, food, and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards Development and Knowledge Solutions, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI improves business performance to help clients grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately be more resilient and trusted. To learn more, please visit: www.bsigroup.com

About the BSI Kitemark

First registered in 1903, the Kitemark is an internationally recognized quality mark that confirms a product or service has been thoroughly tested and checked, time and again, and proven to meet a recognized industry standard or need. It's a voluntary mark manufacturers and service industries use to demonstrate safety, reliability and quality. The BSI Kitemark is highly visible in its country of origin, the United Kingdom, as well as throughout Europe and is growing throughout the Americas as a mark of trust for consumers and organizations.

About Willow

Willow is the digital twin for the built world. The leading solution provider in this ground-breaking technology space. Willow enable our users to make proactive, data-led decisions in real time. To grow their profits, reduce their expenses and better manage risk. Willow is a global technology company that works within the real estate and infrastructure industries, with offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Seattle, New York, London, Utrecht, Manila and Tel Aviv.

