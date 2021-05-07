Willow Title Services LLC Data Security Incident

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Title Services LLC ("Willow"), formerly known as Affinity Title Services, Inc. ("Affinity"), is addressing a recent incident that may impact the security of certain individuals' personal information. To date, Willow has no evidence of fraudulent misuse of any information as a result of this incident. However, in an abundance of caution, Willow is providing notice of this incident to potentially affected individuals, including steps individuals can take to protect their information, should they feel it is necessary to do so.

On March 2, 2021, Willow became aware of unusual activity impacting the operability of its systems. Willow promptly reported the incident to law enforcement and worked to determine the nature and scope of the incident. Through its investigation, Willow determined that data belonging to certain clients and other individuals who are affiliated with Willow and/or Affinity may have been viewed or taken by an unauthorized individual between February 28, 2021 and March 3, 2021. The data types that may have been impacted include: individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license and/or state identification card numbers, and financial account information.

Although there has been no evidence of any misuse of information as a result of this incident, Willow encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity. Under U.S. law individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report, place a fraud alert, or a security freeze. Contact information for the credit bureaus is below:

Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com/fraud/center.html TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-680-7289 www.transunion.com/fraud-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-766-0008 www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and steps to protect their information by contacting the Federal Trade Commission, which may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should be reported to law enforcement and the state attorney general.

Willow takes information privacy and security matters extremely seriously and will remain vigilant in its efforts to safeguard and protect personal information, while taking any additional steps necessary to mitigate and remediate this incident.

Willow regrets any concern this incident may cause. If individuals have questions about the incident, they may write to Willow at 8198 S. Jog Road, Ste 207, Boynton Beach, FL 33472.

For New York residents, the New York Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; or https://ag.ny.gov/.

SOURCE Willow Title Services