Willow's Life-Changing Breast Pump Just Got Even Better with New Reusable Milk Container, Giving Moms Even More Freedom in How They Pump

Willow aims to help relieve the stress many mothers have around pumping and balancing their everyday lives. According to the CDC, 60 percent of mothers do not breastfeed for as long as they intend to. Additionally, stress about pumping at work is reported as the second most common reason why women do not return to their job following maternity leave, according to Ovia Health.

A recent survey* shows how Willow is able to mitigate these issues for many moms:

93 percent say Willow changed their breastfeeding journey for the better.

Willow reduces the stress of pumping, according to 93 percent.

86 percent feel confident they will meet their pumping goals because of Willow.

"We reimagined the breast pump to help women pump longer and with less stress, and the Container is our latest—and most highly requested— innovation to help moms do that," said Vickie Bond Mrva, mom to two and Willow President and CMO. "At Willow, our core mission is to improve the lives of moms, and we're so proud of the real impact we are having."

With over 45,000 women choosing the Willow Wearable Breast Pump to help them lead full lives, moms have shared countless remarkable stories of everything from pumping while delivering babies to working with wildlife in the sub-Arctic Alaskan wilderness to rushing between meetings on Capitol Hill. Moms rave about Willow "giving me my freedom back" and "no longer having to plan my day around pumping."

Developed by a female-led engineering team, both pumping options for the Willow Pump have just a few parts to assemble and clean, supporting Willow's commitment to design hassle-free products with the on-the-go mom in mind. The Milk Container comes in 24mm and 27mm, and a new 21mm size, based on requests from moms.

Compatible with the Willow 2.0, the Milk Container is available for purchase on willowpump.com.

*Based on an August 2019 survey of Willow users. Data on file.

About Willow

Passionate about designing brilliant solutions to make moms' lives easier and solve real-life problems, our team came together to challenge the assumptions of 'what is' to 'what could be'. Our first solution is the breast pump. When we looked at traditional pumps, we knew there had to be a better way. So we invented the world's first all-in-one, in-bra wearable pump. Our patented technology mimics a baby's continuous suction, making it the only pump that can offer true spill-proof mobility. Willow discreetly tucks into a bra, without cords, dangling bottles or loud sucking noises — freeing moms up to pump wherever life takes them. And we're only just getting started, with many more innovative products to come in 2020, focused on improving the lives of women in early motherhood. Visit willowpump.com to learn more.

