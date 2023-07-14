WILLOWWOOD LAUNCHES FIBERGLASS META® SHOCK X

News provided by

WillowWood Global

14 Jul, 2023, 16:53 ET

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of META® Shock X, WillowWood launches the Fiberglass META® Shock X. The revolutionary META® feet combine responsive energy return with balance, stability, and impact protection. All META® feet feature the industry's first unibody platform, free of hardware for a minimal and lightweight, but durable design.

Fiberglass META Shock® X features our META-Unibody® platform with ultra-low build height just under 5.5" (138 mm) which allows versatile fitting options for a variety of limb lengths. The Fiberglass META Shock® X features an integrated shock unit atop the fiberglass plate combining vertical impact protection and torsional rotation inside the smallest form factor on the market. The dual action shock unit boasts category leading, 40° of rotation and 8 mm of compression. The Fiberglass META Shock® X is PDAC approved for L5987 and L5984.

"The toe and heel of prosthetic feet have always been joined with bolts, wrap, or adhesives. The innovation of the META-Unibody® platform created a one-piece design that improves performance and minimizes weight. We are excited to extend that innovation to our fiberglass line."

Matt Wernke, Director of R&D of WillowWood

"When we originally launched META® Shock X we set a goal to offer Shock and rotation to as many amputees as possible without compromising on performance. We are further broadening the envelope of patients and practitioners who can benefit from the META® Shock X, now available in Fiberglass!"

Otto Fernandez, Chief Commercial Officer of WillowWood

Media Contact: Hugo Rubin, [email protected]

SOURCE WillowWood Global

