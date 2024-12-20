WillowWood Rebrand by DD.NYC Wins Gold Anthem Award for Product and Innovation in 2024 Rebrand

MT. STERLING, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WillowWood, a global leader in prosthetic solutions, is proud to announce its receipt of the prestigious Gold Anthem Award Honor in the Product and Innovation category for its 2024 rebrand. The award recognizes the transformative collaboration with DD.NYC that has redefined WillowWood's visual identity, emphasizing its mission to improve mobility, push the forefront of the prosthetic industry, and enhance the quality of life for individuals worldwide.

DD.NYC's WillowWood Rebrand wins Gold in the 4th Annual Anthem Awards.

The Anthem Awards is the largest and most comprehensive social impact award, recognizing work across five areas of impact including Awareness, Fundraising, Community Engagement, Product, Innovation & Service, and Team & Internal Initiatives, for seven causes: Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Education Art & Culture, Health, Human & Civil Rights, Humanitarian Action & Services, Responsible Technology, and Sustainability Climate & Environment. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities.

With over 2,300 submissions from 44 countries around the world, 10,000+ reviews from jurors, and over 33,000 supporters in the Anthem Community Voice, the 4th Annual Anthem Award Winners were announced on November 19, 2024. WillowWood's rebrand stood out among this global competition, showcasing an unwavering commitment to empowering prosthetic users through advanced technology and compassionate care.

"This recognition is a testament to the heart and soul of WillowWood's mission and DD.NYC's commitment to reimagining brands in a way that stays true to that heart and soul," said Mahesh Mansukhani, CEO of WillowWood. "Our partnership with Digital Design NYC allowed us to craft a brand identity that not only honors our legacy but also propels us into the future. The rebrand reflects our promise to provide innovative prosthetic solutions that enhance mobility and transform lives."

The creative process was a seamless collaboration between WillowWood and DD.NYC. Together, the teams developed a rebrand strategy that blends contemporary design elements with an innovation-centered focus. Key features include a revitalized logo, a cohesive color palette inspired by movement and vitality, and a redesigned website offering an intuitive user experience for clinicians and prosthetic users alike.

"From the outset, we sought to encapsulate the essence of WillowWood's dedication to improving lives through innovation," said Anjelika Kour, Creative Director at DD.NYC. "The resulting rebrand is both striking and meaningful, capturing the spirit of mobility and resilience that defines WillowWood."

The Gold Anthem Award underscores the significant impact of WillowWood's reimagined brand, resonating with both the prosthetics community and broader audiences. As a leader in the industry, WillowWood continues to champion inclusivity, innovation, and hope.

To explore the award-winning rebrand and learn more about WillowWood's mission and products, visit willowwood.com. To learn more about the many industry-changing projects and services of DD.NYC, visit dd.nyc.

About WillowWood:

Based in Mount Sterling, Ohio, WillowWood Global is an industry leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of prosthetic products, including liners, feet, vacuum systems and components. Recognized for its products' superior innovation, quality, and patient outcomes, WillowWood's portfolio includes the Alpha® family of liners, including the first myoelectric Alpha® Control Liner, the META® family of feet, the LimbLogic® vacuum system, and now the XtremityTT® socket system. For over 117 years, WillowWood's prosthetic products have helped individuals with limb loss find comfort and functionality, remain active and live life to the fullest.

About DD.NYC:

DD.NYC® is an award-winning Manhattan-based creative agency specializing in branding, web design, packaging, and video storytelling. Since its founding in 2015, the agency has been recognized for its innovative approach and adaptability across industries, with a strong focus on the medical and healthcare sectors.

About The Anthem Awards:

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we're defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season's partners include Ms. Magazine, The Female Quotient, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Meltwater, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Vox Media, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, The Hustle, Morning Brew, Passionfruit, Embedded, Link in Bio, Creator Economy NYC, Creator Spotlight, AIGA, Vote Save America, and The Publish Press.

