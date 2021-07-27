Wills Eye Is Voted One of America's Best Eye Hospitals in Nationwide Poll of Ophthalmologists

"It is not only an honor to once again be recognized as one of the best hospitals in the nation, but also a true testament to the outstanding work performed day-in day-out by the exceptional faculty and staff at Wills Eye. This year has been a tumultuous one and despite having to pivot in many ways, we stayed absolutely true to our commitment to excellent patient care, quality, safety and best outcomes," said Julia A. Haller, MD, Ophthalmologist-in-Chief and William Tasman, MD, Endowed Chair, Wills Eye Hospital; Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University. "We are in good company at the top of the U.S. News and World Report rankings, and I want to congratulate our colleagues on their successes as we all work toward the goal of providing patients with the best options possible."

"We are humbled by the support received by physicians across the country. As a leader in the field, Wills Eye Hospital prides itself on the continuum of care available to patients as well as our success in improving access to care. These rankings show that our mission and work are well-known outside of the Philadelphia region, and this recognition remains critically important in helping patients make the most informed decisions about their health and wellbeing," said Joseph P. Bilson, Chief Executive Officer, Wills Eye Hospital.

To view the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospital Survey rankings, please visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings/ophthalmology.

Established in 1832 as the nation's first hospital specializing in eye care, Wills Eye Hospital is a global leader in ophthalmology. U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks Wills Eye as one of America's top ophthalmology hospitals since the survey began. Wills Eye has the most nationally ranked ophthalmologists in the country and is one of the top academic training in the USA for its residency program, as voted by physicians. Wills Eye's resident and sub-specialty training programs are among the most competitive in the country. The Vickie and Jack Farber Vision Research Center at Wills harnesses the core strengths of Wills, the close connection between innovative research and advanced patient care, to discover therapeutic breakthroughs. Wills provides the full range of primary and subspecialty eye care for improving and preserving sight, including comprehensive ophthalmology, cataract, cornea, retina, emergency care, glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology, ocular oncology, oculoplastics, pathology, pediatric ophthalmology and ocular genetics, and refractive surgery. Ocular Services include the Wills Laser Correction Center and Diagnostic Center. Its 24/7 Emergency Service is the only one of its kind in the region. Wills Eye also has a network of seven multi-specialty, ambulatory surgery centers throughout the tristate area. To learn more, please visit www.willseye.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

