Wills Eye Researchers Target Best Practices in Ophthalmology for Health Care Delivery and Outcomes

Wills Eye clinicians presented studies at this year's American Glaucoma Society Conference, the 70th Annual Wills Eye Conference, which drew ophthalmologists from 16 states and five countries, and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO), the world's largest vision research conference that draws nearly 11,000 vision researchers from over 75 countries.

"Wills Eye produces amazing clinical research through studies that have the potential of changing the standard of care," said Philip Storey, M.D., a surgical retina fellow at Wills Eye who presented his original research at the Wills Eye Conference.

"In our two-year study, we were looking at one of the most commonly performed procedures in ophthalmology, the intravitreal injection, and investigating what's best for the patient in terms of lowering risk of infection through either pre-filled syringes or conventional preparation of medication," Storey added. The research found that the pre-filled syringes achieve safer results at a rate of 1 infection in 9,000 vs. 1 infection in 3,000.

The FDA recently approved pre-filled syringes of Ranibizumab for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. Based on Storey's research, the pre-filled syringe has the potential of decreasing infection for patients with diabetes in this commonly performed procedure. Diabetic retinopathy is a leading cause of blindness in the U.S. for working-age adults.

"Wills Eye research improves vision and empowers patients with our vast medical experience and our innovative, collaborative work that may lead to new insights in care," said Allen C. Ho, M.D., Retina Surgeon and Director of Retina Research at Wills Eye Hospital. "Our mission is to lead the way towards better vision for all."

