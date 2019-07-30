Wills Eye Takes Top Honors For Excellence In Patient Care In Annual Best Hospitals' List

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wills Eye Hospital's outstanding reputation for patient care is once again being acclaimed by physicians nationwide. In the 2019-2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Rankings, board certified physicians throughout the U.S. voted Wills Eye a top center of excellence where they would refer their most complex patients.

"The news of this peer recognition is tremendously gratifying and humbling. Our goal every day is to go above and beyond for our patients to make their lives better. Our guiding philosophy, Skill with Compassion, truly describes how our world-class faculty come together as one to treat the most challenging eye conditions," said Julia A. Haller, MD, Ophthalmologist-in-Chief of Wills Eye and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University.

"Our world-renowned Wills Eye medical staff is deeply committed to the pillars of our mission: clinical care, education and research. It is because of this dedication and great mentoring relationship among our faculty, residents and fellows that we continue to be recognized and are grateful for this honor," said Joseph P. Bilson, Chief Executive Officer, Wills Eye Hospital.

The annual survey of Best Hospitals in ophthalmology is determined by a survey of board-certified ophthalmologists. The rankings are published at http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.

About Wills Eye Hospital : Wills Eye Hospital is a global leader in ophthalmology, established in 1832 as the nation's first hospital specializing in eye care. U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks Wills Eye as one of America's top ophthalmology centers since the survey began and has the most nationally ranked ophthalmologists in the country. Wills Eye is a premier training site for all levels of medical education. Its resident and post-graduate training programs are among the most competitive in the country. One of the core strengths of Wills is the close connection between innovative research and advanced patient care. Wills provides the full range of primary and subspecialty eye care for improving and preserving sight, including cataract, cornea, retina, emergency care, glaucoma, neuro-ophthalmology, ocular oncology, oculoplastics, pathology, pediatric ophthalmology and ocular genetics, and refractive surgery. Ocular Services include the Wills Laser Correction Center, Low Vision Service, and Diagnostic Center. Its 24/7 Emergency Service is the only one of its kind in the region. Wills Eye also has a network of seven multi-specialty, ambulatory surgery centers throughout the tri-state area. To learn more, please visit www.willseye.org

SOURCE Wills Eye Hospital

Related Links

http://www.willseye.org

