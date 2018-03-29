Willy's Fresh Salsa Achieves Highest Score on BRC Food Safety Certification

SWANTON, Ohio, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Willy's Fresh Salsa, a national supplier of all-natural fresh salsa, announced today its certification to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) global food safety standard with a grade of AA, the highest grade possible for an announced audit.

"This certification confirms our ongoing mission to make the safest, healthiest, and best-tasting all-natural fresh salsa on the market," said Dennis Dickey, the Founder and President of Willy's. "We believe that attaining this distinction will open doors and help speed the advancement of the Willy's Fresh Salsa phenomenon."

Dave Cole, Chief Operating Officer of Willy's added, "Achieving the highest possible score on our first audit illustrates the determination, dedication and quality of our whole team. We're excited and eager to prove our ongoing commitment to excellence for our current and future customers."

Willy's Fresh Salsa began in the kitchen of founder, Dennis Dickey, where he made it only for family and friends. After years of encouragement to make his salsa available to the public, he decided to do it and Willy's Fresh Salsa was born. After 12 years of producing the best-tasting, healthiest, high-quality fresh salsa on the market, Willy's is now available in 4,000 stores across 30 states - and soon to be available nationwide. CAUTION: HIGHLY ADDICTIVE. www.willyssalsa.com

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) Food Safety Standard is recognized as a GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) benchmarked food safety scheme and was the first standard recognized as meeting the GFSI benchmark. Benchmarking to GFSI ensures that the BRC Global Standard for Food Safety is accepted by many of the world's largest retail groups. The BRC's ability to react to changing food safety concerns, meet customer requirements, and yet provide a simple, easy-to-follow process for manufacturers, has resulted in the Standard becoming one of the most popular GFSI standards. www.brcglobalstandards.com

Willy's Fresh Salsa*

11305 Airport Service Rd

Swanton, OH 43558

419.823.3200

www.willyssalsa.com



