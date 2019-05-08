Willy's Fresh Salsa Announces Winn-Dixie Stores to Carry All 7 Flavors

SWANTON, Ohio, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Willy's Fresh Salsa, a national supplier of all-natural fresh salsa, announced today that Southeastern Grocers has agreed to carry all seven Willy's flavors in all of its stores including BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie. Stores started receiving product in April.

Sara Campbell, Director of Sales said, "We're very excited to add Winn-Dixie to our growing list of distributors – and especially excited because Winn-Dixie becomes our first state-wide Florida retailer. For years our fans in Florida have been asking for Willy's, and now Willy's Fresh Salsa can be purchased at over 280 Winn-Dixie locations from Pensacola to Key West. This also gives us deeper penetration into Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina where BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie also have major presences."

Willy's Fresh Salsa began in the kitchen of founder, Dennis Dickey, where he made it for family and friends. After years of encouragement to make his salsa available to the public, he decided to do it and Willy's Fresh Salsa was born. After 13 years of producing and selling the best-tasting, healthiest, highest-quality fresh salsa on the market, Willy's is now available in over 7,000 stores across 40 states and the District of Columbia - and soon to be available nationwide. CAUTION: HIGHLY ADDICTIVE. www.willyssalsa.com

Winn Dixie Stores, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, Inc. based in Jacksonville, Florida with approximately 367 stores spread across Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana. Southeastern Grocers, Inc. is the 6th largest supermarket chain in the US and was ranked #31 on the 2015 Forbes list of the largest privately held companies in the US. Other banners under the Southeastern Grocers umbrella include BI-LO, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket, which make up another 184 stores and add North Carolina and South Carolina to the company's footprint.

