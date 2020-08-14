Willy's, Inc. Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2nd Time

SWANTON, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Willy's, Inc., a specialty food manufacturer producing and distributing Willy's Fresh Salsa, the fastest growing refrigerated salsa in the US, announced today it has been recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States by making the 2020 Inc. 5000 List at #504 with a three-year accumulated growth of 926%. Willy's also ranked #2 in the Ohio Food & Beverages category, #13 in the National Food & Beverages category, #2 overall in the Toledo area, #14 overall in Ohio, and according to NOSH.com, an industry publication covering the Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy foods category, #4 in their Good-For-You-Food list.

"Achieving a place on the Inc 5000 list for the second year in a row is an accomplishment we are very proud of and a well-deserved accolade for our team," noted Dave Cole, COO of Willy's, Inc. "but increasing our growth rate from 679% to 926% and jumping 147 places on the list from #651 to #504 is an incredible achievement! It's a testament to the quality of our product, the dedication of our team, the effectiveness of our mission and the loyalty of our fans."

Sara Campbell, Director of Sales, added, "Willy's Fresh Salsa will soon be available on the shelves of major retailers from coast to coast where all salsa fans will have a chance to experience and testify to the reality of our tagline: Caution: Highly Addictive!"

The 2020 Inc. 5000, listed online at Inc.com, proves that private industry is the driver of economic growth in this country with an average company growth rate of over 500%. Aggregate revenue of listed companies is $209 billion and the companies on the list collectively accounted for over one million jobs in the past three years. Willy's unique listing is at: https://www.inc.com/profile/willys

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Willy's Inc.: Founded in 2006, Willy's, Inc. produces and distributes Willy's Fresh Salsa, the fastest growing fresh salsa in the United States. From humble beginnings, Willy's has grown into a national brand with distribution through over 9,100 locations representing approximately 60 banners across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Willy's Fresh Salsa is made from a secret recipe originating in Mazatlán, Mexico, but enhanced with the unique taste profile of locally-grown tomatoes.

