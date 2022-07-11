WILLY'S INC. Named to Inc. Magazine's Vet100 List

TOLEDO, OH-area company ranked among 100 Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned or Veteran-Operated Businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WILLY'S INC. has been named to annual Vet100 list—a compilation of the nation's fastest growing veteran-owned or veteran-operated businesses. The ranking, created in partnership with Inc. magazine and Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S.

Plaque Awarded to Willy's Fresh Salsa

Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success. Originally established as the Vet50 list, the list was expanded in 2020 to include 100 veteran-owned or veteran-operated businesses in acknowledgement of the growing culture and success of veteran entrepreneurs.

"It is truly an honor to be included in such an elite list of companies from a broad range of industries." says Dave Cole, Willy's Inc.'s Chief Operating Officer. "The last few years have been a struggle for many small businesses. Because of the efforts of a great team and a lot of hard work, Willy's is emerging as a strong company, receiving this award is recognition of that great teamwork!"

Willy's Inc. is a family-owned, refrigerated salsa company that produces Willy's Fresh Salsa in seven delicious flavors. Available in more than 10,000 stores across the nation, Willy's is one of the top five refrigerated salsa companies in the country. During the pandemic Willy's has managed to fill all its customers' orders on-time and in-full despite the labor and supply chain issues many businesses have been experiencing.

"Economic prosperity is so important to so many aspects of American life, from home and main street to even our standing in the world," says Scott Omelianuk, Inc.'s Editor in Chief. "Given that prosperity is driven by small business, and given, we now know, the impact Veteran founders have on that small business, we can only continue to recognize them and say, again, thank you for your service."

"All veteran entrepreneurs bring a unique set of proven skills and knowledge to the business world as a result of their military service," said Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and IVMF Founder and Executive Director. "This year's list reflects the grit and resilience veterans demonstrate every day, logging enormous growth amid a dynamically challenging business environment. Our partnership with Inc. magazine is critical to highlighting the success of these veteran-owned businesses."

Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized during the Vet100 Dinner and Awards Ceremony at IVMF's Veteran Entrepreneurship Success Summit in Washington, DC. For more information on the Inc. Vet100 list, visit: https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/Vet100/

Willy's Inc.: Founded in 2006, Willy's, Inc. produces and distributes Willy's Fresh Salsa, the fastest growing fresh salsa in the United States. From humble beginnings, Willy's has grown into a national brand with distribution through over 10,000 locations representing approximately 60 banners across the USA. Willy's Fresh Salsa is made from a secret recipe originating in Mazatlán, Mexico, but enhanced with the unique taste profile of locally grown tomatoes.

About Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) delivers no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs across the US and globally. And we help ease the transition after service back into communities for service members, veterans and their families as well as prepare them for successful careers and business ownership. We've supported over 170,000 to date. It's our mission to support theirs. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow the IVMF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

