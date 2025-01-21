Wilma™ Unveils Powerful Claims & Billing Capabilities, Safeguarding Revenue and Streamlining Workflows for ABA Practices

Helping ABA Practices Maximize Revenue and Minimize Hassle

DIABLO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue is the backbone of any business, and for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) practices, timely reimbursements are crucial. Delays and denials don't just frustrate staff - they can drain a practice's lifeblood. Today, Wilma™, the leading AI-Powered Practice Management System for ABA providers, announces the launch of its fully integrated Claims & Billing features. Designed to reduce costly errors, minimize administrative headaches, and keep income flowing, this all-in-one solution helps ensure every rendered service results in accurate, efficient reimbursement.

An All-in-One Platform That Keeps Revenue on Track

At the core of Wilma's approach is a unified ecosystem. All the information your practice needs - patient data, session details, staff credentials, and insurance rules - resides under one roof. When it's time to bill, Wilma™ pulls directly from this single source of truth, eliminating duplicate data entry and cutting down on preventable mistakes. With fewer errors, fewer re-submissions, and fewer phone calls to payers, claims move from submission to payment with greater speed and certainty.

First Line of Defense: Preventing Denials Before They Happen

Denials and underpayments erode revenue, siphon staff time, and stunt growth. Wilma™ dramatically reduces the risk of these pitfalls by proactively checking claims against common errors and payer requirements. Automated "claim scrubbing" catches issues like outdated codes, missing authorizations, or mismatched fee schedules long before the claim reaches a payer's desk. This ensures each claim starts its journey clean, accurate, and poised for timely payment.

Handle Any Claim with Ease - Electronic or Paper

Whether you're submitting claims electronically or need to prepare paper forms, Wilma™ has you covered. With built-in flexibility, practices can adapt to payer preferences without juggling multiple systems. Every step - from submission and tracking to posting payments - is streamlined. Practices gain control and insight, knowing exactly where each claim stands and what actions are needed next.

When Issues Arise, Taskboards Keep It Organized

Even with the best systems in place, some claims will need attention - be it a denial, zero pay, or partial payment. That's when Wilma's Taskboards shine. Rather than scrambling to assemble information, staff can launch a task directly tied to the troublesome claim. Roles, responsibilities, comments, and attachments all live in one place, ensuring a quick, collaborative resolution. No wasted time searching for records, no missed follow-ups - just a clear path to restored revenue.

Actionable Insights at Your Fingertips

Wilma's Claims & Billing capabilities deliver more than just submissions and payments. Robust reporting tools provide detailed aging reports, revenue cycle analytics, and profitability assessments. Practices can spot slow-paying accounts, identify denial trends, and fine-tune internal workflows to maximize collections. With these insights, you're not just reacting to revenue issues—you're proactively steering your practice toward sustainable financial growth.

Scaling with Your Success

All Wilma™ customers have access to the new Claims & Billing features, ensuring even smaller practices benefit from top-tier financial workflows. Pro and Enterprise plans provide enhanced automation, deeper analytics, and customizable rules, allowing larger or more complex practices to fine-tune every aspect of their revenue cycle management. As your practice grows, Wilma™ scales alongside you, always ready to handle increased volume and complexity without compromising accuracy or speed.

Leadership Commentary

"ABA practices work hard to deliver critical, life-changing services," said Rushal Patel, VP of Customer Success at Witty Wilma, Inc. "But without reliable reimbursement, even the best therapy program can struggle to survive. With our integrated Claims & Billing features, we're helping practices protect their revenue streams, reduce administrative burdens, and confidently move forward. Wilma™ ensures every earned dollar is captured—so practices can focus on what they do best: helping their clients thrive."

