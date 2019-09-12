WilmerHale Adds to Its West Coast Strength With Three New Transactional Partners in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WilmerHale is pleased to announce that Edwin Thom "Todd" Rumberger Jr., John W. Rockwell and Frederic J. Adam have joined the firm as partners in our Palo Alto office.

All three attorneys are experienced transactional lawyers in Silicon Valley. Messrs. Rumberger and Rockwell have built successful practices representing emerging companies and investors across a range of corporate matters. Mr. Adam's vibrant practice includes advising multinational companies, investment funds, and fund portfolio companies on international and domestic taxation.

The addition of the three lawyers in Palo Alto underscores the firm's continued commitment to expanding its West Coast presence to reflect the significant demand for legal services in that region, especially among clients in the technology and life sciences sector. Northern California remains one of the largest and fastest growing markets for full-service international law firms like WilmerHale. The firm opened its San Francisco office earlier this year, adding to its existing California offices in Los Angeles and Palo Alto.

Messrs. Rumberger, Rockwell and Adam will be primarily based in the Palo Alto office with the San Francisco office serving as their secondary base.

"We're thrilled to add Todd, John and Fred to our WilmerHale team," said Susan Murley, the firm's co-managing partner. "Their addition is part of further expanding our transactional presence on the West Coast, and our footprint in Northern California. Combined with our resources, their experience greatly enhances what we can do for our Bay Area clients on transactional matters, including general corporate, corporate finance, M&A, and tax."

Mr. Rumberger earned his JD from the University of Florida in 1989 and an LLM from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1992. He earned his undergraduate degree from Wake Forest in 1986.

Mr. Rockwell earned his JD from the University of California Hastings College of Law in 2007 and his undergraduate degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 2003.

Mr. Adam received his JD from the University of Denver College of Law in 1992 and his LLM (Taxation) from New York University School of Law in 1993. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1986.

