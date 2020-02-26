Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund Added to Charles Schwab's Mutual Fund OneSource Select List®

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Investment Management is pleased to announce that the Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund has been added to Charles Schwab's Mutual Fund OneSource Select List® in the first quarter of 2020.

In addition, January 2020 marked three years since Wellington Management Company LLP began sub‐ advising the Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund, an alternative investment mutual fund with an emphasis on downside mitigation.

"We are excited that the Wilmington Global Alpha Equities Fund has been chosen by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory for its highly respected Mutual Fund OneSource Select List, and this is an important milestone for Wilmington Investment Management," says Matt Glaser, Portfolio Manager and Head of Equities, Nontraditional Investments, and Manager Research.

The Schwab Mutual Fund OneSource Select List consists of no‐load and no‐transaction fee mutual funds that have been rigorously evaluated by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. The OneSource Select List is intended to help investors identify funds that offer the best combination of factors such as performance, risk, and expense.

From January 2017 through January 2020, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the HFRX Equity Hedge Index, by 283 basis points on a net basis and captured approximately half the return of global equities with only about a third of the volatility (as measured by the MSCI ACWI Index).

Over the same period, the fund's maximum drawdown was ‐6.27%, compared to ‐19.30% for the MSCI ACWI Index. The fund's assets under management now exceed $200 million, with total net assets of $221 million as of January 31, 2020.

About Wilmington Investment Management

Wilmington Investment Management is the investment management division of Wilmington Trust, part of the M&T Bank Corp. family. Founded in 1903, * Wilmington Trust has been serving institutions and individuals for more than a century with $113 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019.**

Wilmington Funds manages over $12.6 billion in assets as of January 31, 2020 across 12 mutual funds, including alternative, equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and money market funds.

About Wellington Management Company LLP

Tracing its history to 1928, Wellington Management Company LLP ("Wellington" or "Wellington Management") is one of the world's largest independent investment management firms, serving as a trusted adviser to over 2,200 institutional and private clients located in more than 60 countries and managing over USD 1 trillion of assets.***

Wellington offers comprehensive investment management capabilities that span nearly all segments of the global capital markets. The firm's only business is investment management and its mission is to exceed the investment objectives and service expectations of its clients worldwide. Wellington's solutions draw on a robust body of proprietary research and a collaborative culture that encourages independent thought and healthy debate.

***For Wellington Management group of companies as at 31 December 2019.

Disclosures

Average annual total returns & fund expenses (%) Class I

Shares as of December 31, 2019











1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Since

Inception Net

Expense

Ratio(1) Institutional Share Class (WRAIX Class I) 12.34 6.27 3.31 3.5 1.25 HFRX Equity Hedge Index 10.71 3.32 1.52 2.94 ‐ Inception: February 12, 2012











Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate. Shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Total returns assume the reinvestment of all distributions at net asset value and the deduction of all expenses. Performance would have been lower if fees had not been waived in various periods. Performance is available at www.wilmingtonfunds.com .

(1)The fund's advisor, distributor and shareholder services provider have agreed to waive their fees and/or reimburse expenses so that total annual fund operating expenses paid by the fund's Class I Shares will not exceed 1.24%, not including the effects of dividends or interest on short positions, acquired fund fees and expenses, taxes, or other extraordinary expenses. This waiver may be withdrawn after August 31, 2020, or with the agreement of the fund's Board of Trustees. Please see the prospectus for more information on fees, expenses, and expense limitation arrangements, if any.

Performance shown represents past performance and cannot guarantee future results. Indexes are not available for direct investment. Investment in a security or strategy designed to replicate the performance of an index will incur expenses such as management fees and transaction costs which would reduce returns.

Schwab, Mutual Fund OneSource® and Mutual Fund OneSource Select List® are trademarks of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. and used with permission. Wilmington Investment Management and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. are not affiliated.

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) receives remuneration from fund companies in the Mutual Fund OneSource® service for recordkeeping and shareholder services, and other administrative services. Schwab also may receive remuneration from transaction fee fund companies for certain administrative services.

The amount of fees Schwab or its affiliates receive from funds participating in the Mutual Fund OneSource service is not considered in the Select List selection, nor does any fund pay Schwab to be included in the Select List.

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used by certain subsidiaries/affiliates of Wilmington Trust Corporation (together "Wilmington Trust"). Wilmington Investment Management (WIM) is a brand name used for investment management related services offered by the following Wilmington Trust entities: Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating only in Delaware, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). WIM is not a separate legal entity but is a brand name used by each of such entities for investment management‐related services. Services/products referenced herein are only offered by certain Wilmington Trust entities.

Wilmington Trust Corporation is a wholly‐owned subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation.

*Wilmington Trust traces its roots to the founding of WTC in 1903.

**Assets under management data are calculated in the aggregate, and include assets managed by various Wilmington Trust affiliated entities, including M&T Bank, WTC, WTNA, WTIA, WFMC, and WTIM.

WTIA, WFMC, and WTIM are investment advisers registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply any level of skill or training. Additional Information about WTIA, WFMC, and WTIM is also available on the SEC's website at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/.

Information herein regarding any Wilmington Fund is qualified in its entirety by the fund's prospectus, does not constitute investment advice and is not an offering of or a solicitation to buy or sell any security, product, service or fund, including any fund referenced herein. An offer for any Wilmington Fund can only be made by the fund's prospectus. Wilmington Funds may be offered only to U.S. residents.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a mutual fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about a mutual fund and is available on www.wilmingtonfunds.com or call 1‐800‐836‐2211 for copies. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Wilmington Funds Management Corporation and Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation, are the investment advisor and primary sub‐advisor, respectively, of the Wilmington Funds. ALPS Distributors, Inc., which is not affiliated with M&T Bank Corporation, is the distributor of the Wilmington Funds.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Investments such as mutual funds which focus on alternative strategies are subject to increased risk and loss of principal and are not suitable for all investors. The Fund, the Sub‐Advisers and any underlying strategies may use aggressive investment strategies, which are riskier than those used by typical mutual funds. If the Fund and Sub‐Advisers are unsuccessful in applying these investment strategies, the Fund and you may lose more money than if you had invested in another fund that did not invest aggressively. The Fund is subject to risks associated with the Sub‐Advisers making trading decisions independently, investing in other investment companies, using a particular style or set of styles, basing investment decisions on historical relationships and correlations, trading frequently, using leverage, making short sales, being non‐diversified and investing in securities with low correlation to the market. The use of leverage may magnify losses. The Fund is also subject to risks associated with investments in foreign markets, emerging market securities, small cap companies, debt securities, derivatives, commodity‐ linked instruments, illiquid securities, asset‐ backed securities and CMOs. Please see the prospectus and summary prospectus for information on these as well as other risk considerations.

Drawdown: A drawdown is a peak‐to‐trough decline during a specific period for an investment, trading account, or fund. Basis Point: A unit of measure used to describe the percentage change in the value or rate of a financial instrument. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form.

The HFRX Equity Hedge Index is the Fund's primary benchmark and measures the performance of hedge fund strategies that primarily maintain long and short positions in equity and equity derivative securities. Equity Hedge managers typically maintain at least 50%, and in some cases may be entirely invested in equity‐related securities, both long and short. Managers may employ a broad range of processes and strategies, including both quantitative and fundamental techniques, as well as net exposures, level of concentration, use of leverage, holding periods, and market capitalizations. The Index is weighted by asset size among reporting funds, which must have at least $50 million in assets or have been active for at least 12 months. This is the Fund's primary benchmark.

The MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) is provided as a reference for global equity markets generally and measures large‐ and mid‐cap equity performance across 23 developed and 23 emerging market countries. It represents approximately 85% of the float adjusted market capitalization in each country.

Investment Products

• Are NOT Deposits • Are NOT FDIC Insured • Are NOT Insured By Any Federal Government Agency • Have NO Bank Guarantee • May Go Down In Value

