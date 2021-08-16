Wilmington Trust Announces 3 New Hires to Expanding CLO Trustee & Loan Administration Division

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in corporate and institutional trust services, today announced the addition of three senior relationship managers within the CLO and Loan Administration Division – Henry Brigham, Willis Hwang and David Knecht. The team will be based in the company's Costa Mesa, California office and will report to the Head of CLO & Loan Administration, Richard Britt.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Henry, Willis and David who share our vision of enhancing the client experience by utilizing technology and automation to improve overall operational efficiency," said Britt.

Henry, Willis and David join from Deutsche Bank's Corporate Trust unit, where collectively they bring over 43 years of experience in corporate trust, specifically in CLO Trustee and loan administration services. Henry and Willis will be responsible for managing client relationships including onboarding and ongoing servicing, while David will be responsible for managing client relationships and overseeing the loan processing team focused on quality control and data integrity. All three will assist with training and development of staff, process improvement, innovation, automation initiatives and workflow management across the platform.

"We are looking forward to leveraging the experience and relationships Henry, Willis and David bring to the table. This strategic talent acquisition demonstrates our continued commitment to expanding our footprint within this market," said Patrick Tadie, Senior Vice President of Structured Finance.

Wilmington Trust's CLO & Loan Administration division is a direct extension of Wilmington Trust's Loan Agency and Structured Finance businesses, leveraging the power of technology by employing automation to enhance the accuracy and delivery of critical reporting and data to loan market participants. Their services have received several industry recognitions, including being named a top three trustee with 11% market share for CLOs worldwide in the first half of 2021 by Asset-Backed Alert.

To learn more about Wilmington Trust's services, visit the firm's CLO Trustee, Borrowing Base & Loan Administration Services page.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institutional Services including institutional trust, agency, asset management, retirement plan, agency, asset management, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. Wilmington Trust provides direct trust, custody, and fiduciary services for retirement plans, companies, foundations, organizations and financial institutions.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust maintains offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Paris, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

