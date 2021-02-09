Wilmington Trust Announces Catherine Henry as Senior Wealth Advisor Serving the Greater Washington and Baltimore Regions

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announces that Catherine Henry has joined the firm as a senior wealth advisor, responsible for providing comprehensive advice to high-net-worth individuals, families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations and endowments throughout the Greater Washington and Baltimore regions. Catherine will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies to help meet their current and long-term objectives. Catherine also will coordinate the various wealth management services required, including investment management, trust, private banking, and family office services, as well as estate, tax, and cash flow planning.

"We are excited to welcome Catherine to Wilmington Trust," says Dave DiLuigi, Regional President for the Greater Washington and Baltimore regions. "Her valuable experience enhances our already talented team, allowing us to better serve the clients in our regions."

Catherine has seven years of experience serving high-net-worth individuals and families. Most recently, she served as a client advisor for PNC Wealth Management in Baltimore where she offered advice on issues ranging from customized lending solutions to complex family planning. She holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and information systems from the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University in Salisbury, MD.

Catherine is a member of the Anne Arundel Estate Planning Council. She also volunteers time to local United Way chapters to support initiatives throughout the year. Catherine stays active in her down time, exploring local parks, boating on the South River, and exploring the Chesapeake Bay with her husband Andrew, and their two dogs, Penny and Emily.

Catherine's addition to the team is part of a larger strategy highlighting Wilmington Trust's continued, positive momentum, stemming from our continued August 2019 expansion of an enhanced, client-centric operating model throughout all Wealth Management divisions. Designed to move decision making and resources closer to clients and drive growth through an increased focus on the client and advisor, this relationship-led approach also culminated in the hiring of 18 new wealth advisors, market leaders, and strategists in the past year, which increased staff in key geographies such as New York, Atlanta, Florida, Baltimore, and Pennsylvania. The operating model has been implemented in the firm's Family Wealth division for over four years and is now being incorporated across all of Wealth Management.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

