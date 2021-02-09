Wilmington Trust Announces Chip Kelleher as Managing Director and Senior Wealth Advisor Serving the Atlanta Region

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announces that Chip Kelleher has joined the firm as a senior wealth advisor and managing director, leading a team responsible for providing comprehensive investment management, wealth planning, private banking, and family office services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and single-family offices throughout the Southeast. Chip and his team work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies to help clients work toward meeting their current needs and plan for their long-term objectives.

"We are excited to have Chip joining our Wealth Management team," says Garrett Alton, regional president for Wilmington Trust's Atlanta, Georgia and Southeast region. "His experience in the Atlanta market and financial services industry can add value to the clients we serve."

Chip joins Wilmington Trust with deep industry experience working with business owners and sophisticated multigenerational families. Prior to joining the team, Chip was a wealth advisor for Bessemer Trust in Boston and then assumed greater responsibilities in Atlanta, where he employed the resources of the firm to help multigenerational clients work toward achieving their objectives. Earlier in his career, Chip was a financial advisor at UBS in Boston. Before entering the financial services industry, Chip was the fourth generation of management in his family's construction management company.

Chip is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He began his professional career as an officer in the Navy serving as a naval aviator. As a helicopter pilot, he performed a variety of missions around the world to include humanitarian relief, search and rescue, and maritime combat operations. He went on to serve as a special operations officer with the Marine Corps deploying to Iraq multiple times to lead teams in combat.

Chip continues to be involved with the military and veterans, serving on the board of directors for Operation Hat Trick, a 501(c)(3) that generates awareness and support for wounded warriors. In addition to spending time with his family, he coaches lacrosse, enjoys sports, such as skiing and mountain biking, and is an avid outdoorsman.

Chip's onboarding to the team in Atlanta showcases our continued commitment to the clients in our Southeast region, to substantially grow the Atlanta market. The growth of our advisor team since May 2020 increases the outreach and resources we can provide to the community.

Additionally, our continual growth in Atlanta aligns with our firmwide strategy, stemming from our continued August 2019 expansion of an enhanced, client-centric operating model throughout all Wealth Management divisions. Designed to move decision-making and resources closer to clients and drive growth through an increased focus on the client and advisor, this relationship-led approach also culminated in the hiring of 18 new wealth advisors, market leaders, and strategists in the past year, which increased staff in key geographies such as New York, Atlanta, Florida, Baltimore, and Pennsylvania. This operating model has been part of the firm's Family Wealth division for over four years and has now been incorporated across all of wealth management.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, Wilmington Trust.

* * *

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

This article is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale of any financial product. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of investment strategies based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs.

Wilmington Trust is not authorized to and does not provide legal, accounting or tax advice.

All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful.

Private Banking is the marketing name for an offering of M&T Bank deposit and loan products and services.

Investments: • Are NOT FDIC Insured • Have NO Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

©2021 M&T Bank Corporation and its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Wilmington Trust

Related Links

www.wilmingtontrust.com

