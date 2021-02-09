Wilmington Trust Announces Christopher Van Horn as Senior Wealth Advisor Serving the Greater Washington and Baltimore Regions

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announces that Christopher Van Horn has joined the firm as a senior wealth advisor, responsible for providing comprehensive advice to high-net-worth individuals, families, entrepreneurs, business owners, foundations and endowments throughout the Greater Washington and Baltimore regions. Chris will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies to meet their current and long-term objectives. He will also coordinate the various wealth management services required, including investment management, estate/tax/cash flow planning, trust, private banking, and family office services.

"Welcoming Chris to our team expands our ability to serve our clients with highly experienced advisors," says Dave DiLuigi, Regional President for the Greater Washington and Baltimore regions. "We are excited to add his commitment to clients and involvement in the community to our team."

Chris has over 22 years of experience in the financial and investment management industries. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he served as a senior analyst in Equity Research at B. Riley FBR in Arlington, VA. Previously, he worked as a product analyst at Putnam Investments and as a consultant associate at State Street Global Advisors.

Chris holds an MBA in finance from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland and a bachelor's degree in geography and business from the University of Mary Washington. He also holds his Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.

In his free time Chris is a soccer and basketball coach for various youth sports organizations in his hometown of Vienna, VA. He enjoys participating in triathlons and Spartan races throughout the U.S.

Chris's addition to the team highlights Wilmington Trust's continued, positive momentum, stemming from its October 2020 expansion of an enhanced, client-centric operating model throughout all of its Wealth Management divisions. Designed to move decision making and resources closer to clients and drive growth through an increased focus on the client and advisor, this relationship-led approach also culminated in the hiring of 18 new wealth advisors and strategists, which increased staff in key geographies such as New York, Los Angeles, Florida, Baltimore, and Pennsylvania. The operating model has been implemented in the firm's Family Wealth division for over four years before incorporating it across all of wealth management.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, Wilmington Trust.

