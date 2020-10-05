Wilmington Trust Announces New DocuSign Interface Capabilities on its eVault Platform

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in corporate and institutional trust services, announces it has integrated DocuSign to enable the automated transfer of authoritative copy documents into the Wilmington Trust eVault platform – a single sign-on, electronic program that maintains the integrity of e-signed documents.

"We're excited to work with DocuSign on this new interface and to provide our clients with the ability to transfer authoritative copies directly from DocuSign to our eVault," said Joseph Deller, Product Development Manager, Wilmington Trust. "This highlights Wilmington Trust's dedication to providing the highest level of service and solutions for our clients, who can now access both our eVault platform and full-service document custody."

DocuSign publishes an application programming interface (API) that Wilmington Trust used to build this integration, which is fully transparent to end users. The integration allows for the seamless transfer of authoritative copy documents from DocuSign to the Wilmington Trust DocMagic eVault. The ability to electronically sign documents is much more efficient than requiring physical presence to sign, which has become even more important due to restrictions and concerns related to COVID-19. In addition, the authoritative copy capability – the electronic equivalent of a wet ink signed document – is essential as investors and warehouse lenders increasingly require an authoritative copy to be held in custody in order to secure funding.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institutional Services including institutional trust, agency, asset management, retirement plan, agency, asset management, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. Wilmington Trust provides direct trust, custody, and fiduciary services for retirement plans, companies, foundations, organizations and financial institutions.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust maintains offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Paris, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, Wilmington Trust (212) 415-0557

Paul Merchan, Peppercomm (212) 931-6172

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

SOURCE Wilmington Trust

Related Links

http://www.WilmingtonTrust.com

