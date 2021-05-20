Wilmington Trust Announces Promotion of Robert S. Bridges, Jr. to Managing Director and Senior Investment Advisor Serving the Florida Region

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announces that Robert S. Bridges, Jr. has been promoted to managing director and senior investment advisor, responsible for managing a team of investment specialists in our Florida region with experience in strategic asset allocation and portfolio management. He will work with high-net-worth clients developing customized investment portfolios based on their unique parameters for risk, return, liquidity, and other factors. Robert will continually monitor and, when appropriate, rebalance his clients' portfolios in keeping with their asset allocation strategies and to take advantage of new investment opportunities suitable to their needs.

"We are excited to bring Robert's expertise and leadership to our team in Florida," says Ted Brown, regional president for Wilmington Trust's Florida region. "His experience in managing client portfolios, asset allocation, and leading a team of advisors will expand the reach of our Florida team."

Robert has nearly three decades of experience working with asset management clients. Previously, he was a senior investment advisor in Wilmington Trust's New York City office. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Robert was a senior portfolio manager and member of the Investment Policy Committee at Fiduciary Trust International serving individual high-net-worth, endowment, and foundation clients. Earlier in his career, he served as a portfolio manager for high-net-worth clients at U.S. Trust and The Bank of New York.

Robert holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Kenyon College and is a CFA® Charterholder. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and serves on the board of directors and investment committee of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, Wilmington Trust, (212) 415-0557, [email protected].

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

This article is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale of any financial product. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of investment strategies based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs.

Wilmington Trust is not authorized to and does not provide legal, accounting or tax advice.

All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful.

Private Banking is the marketing name for an offering of M&T Bank deposit and loan products and services.

Investments: • Are NOT FDIC Insured • Have NO Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

CFA® Institute marks are trademarks owned by the Chartered Financial Analyst® Institute.

©2021 M&T Bank Corporation and its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved.

