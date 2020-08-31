Wilmington Trust Announces Scott Wilkins as Senior Wealth Advisor Serving the Atlanta Region

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announces that Scott Wilkins has joined the firm as a senior wealth advisor, responsible for providing comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations and endowments throughout the Southeast region. Based in Atlanta, Scott will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies to help clients meet their current needs and plan for their long-term objectives. He will also coordinate the various services his clients require based on their unique needs, including investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office services.

Scott has more than three decades of experience in the financial services and consumer goods and services industries, during which time he worked with companies in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. In 2007, Scott was the managing partner and owner of Cielo Partners, LLC, a private equity and advisory firm targeting small to middle market entities. Previously he served as a vice president in the Private Wealth Management division at Morgan Stanley, a senior securities analyst at SG Securities in Paris, France, and was a senior securities analyst at HSBC working out of their offices in London and Paris. Earlier in his career Scott held positions with Bank of America Securities in New York, Deutsche Bank/ING Barings in New York and Mexico City, and Royal Doulton in England.

Scott holds an MBA from the London Business School and a bachelor's degree (summa cum laude) in business administration from the University of Georgia. A multilingual professional, Scott is fluent in English, Spanish, and French and speaks basic Italian.

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

