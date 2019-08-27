Wilmington Trust Appoints 12 Wealth Advisors and Strategists Across Core U.S. Markets as it Launches an Enhanced Operating Model

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust announced today the appointment of 12 new wealth advisors and wealth strategists, across key U.S. markets including New York, Los Angeles, Florida, Baltimore, and Pennsylvania. These 12 senior executives join many more that were brought on within the past 18 months in its U.S. Markets, Family Wealth, Private Banking and Wealth Planning divisions, significantly increasing key client-facing staff since 2018. The expansion of client-facing executives underscores the firm's growth year over year and recent shift to a dedicated, advisor-led model for mass affluent, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

"Our experience has shown us that clients prefer a dedicated advisor-led model, with a single point of contact that can marshal sophisticated wealth planning, fiduciary services, Family Wealth and Asset Management resources from across the firm," said Doris Meister, head of Wealth Management at Wilmington Trust. "In addition to promoting team engagement and partnership, this 'relationship-led' model provides greater consistency from market to market, and enhances our ability to recruit and retain top talent. Adding highly experienced wealth advisors will enable us to further collaborate with our clients in a more seamless way, driving competitive advantage."

"This expansion marks a major milestone for our firm by allowing us to serve more clients and communities across the country," said Bill Buccella, head of U.S. Markets, Wilmington Trust. "To us, this is so much more than just increasing our advisor force; this is about new and deeper client relationships and expanding our presence to reach more communities. The new operating model launched throughout all Wealth Management divisions is designed to move decision-making and resources closer to clients and drive growth through an increased focus on the client and the advisor. Our plan is to continue to increase our advisor force in additional communities throughout our footprint and beyond."

12 New Wealth Advisors and Strategists

These 12 wealth advisors and wealth strategists will also work closely with other team members to identify, evaluate, implement, and administer strategies, tactics, and solutions to build and enhance wealth. In one instance, the new hire represents a move into the international ultra-high-net worth space, a first for Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management division. They include:

Daniel C. Shaughnessy, Senior Wealth Advisor, Long Island - New York Metro

Shaughnessy joins Wilmington Trust from BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Previously, he was district sales manager and vice president, at HSBC, responsible for managing operations for HSBC's Consumer Lending Group in the Metro New York and Long Island regions. Shaughnessy's practice also focuses strongly on business owners. He is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Certified Merger and Acquisition Advisor, the Founder and President of the Business Owners Advisory Council and the originator of the Long Island State of Owner Readiness report.

Roberta Ruddy, Senior Wealth Advisor, Los Angeles

Ruddy joins Wilmington Trust with over 25 years of experience working with Ultra High Net Worth families and their advisors to develop and implement structures to increase, preserve and transfer wealth. She specializes in strategic business development with a cross-border focus and where there is a need for cross-cultural teamwork and collaboration as families move wealth across jurisdictions and generations. Ruddy previously held several senior roles in private banking as a fiduciary specialist and relationship manager for U.S. and non-U.S. clients and their families. Ruddy will be focusing on expanding the Wilmington Trust Family Wealth division internationally.

Kathryn "Kate" Freeman, Senior Wealth Advisor, Florida

Freeman brings more than 20 years of professional experience across commercial and investment banking, institutional sales, and business management to Wilmington Trust. She has held management roles at A.H. Williams & Co., Legg Mason, and Brown & Connery LLP.

RJ Nicolli, Wealth Advisor, Central and Southern New York

A native of Syracuse since 2011, Nicolli served as a senior financial advisor for M&T Bank prior to joining Wilmington Trust. Previously he held wealth management positions at Guardian Life Insurance and Morgan Stanley.

David Shimshock, Senior Wealth Advisor, Northern Pennsylvania

Shimshock has over 30 years of experience in the banking/financial sector. Most recently he was a client/banking advisor for the Wealth Management segment at PNC Bank, where he provided insight and guidance to the bank's Wealth Management clients and prospects.

Anthony Viducic, Senior Wealth Advisor, New Jersey

Viducic has more than 20 years of comprehensive estate and financial planning experience. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he served as a wealth management consultant at UBS Financial Services.

Alex Waxenberg, Wealth Advisor, New York Metro

Waxenberg joins Wilmington Trust from Fiduciary Trust Company International, where he was responsible for the administration of complex trusts and estates. He is currently a member of the New York State Bar and an active member of the UJA-Federation of New York's Trusts and Estates Committee.

Mary Ellen Cologero, Senior Wealth Advisor, Albany/Hudson Valley

Mary Ellen has over 30 years of experience in wealth and portfolio management and provides wealth management advice to high-net-worth clients throughout the Hudson Valley and New York regions. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, she served as a senior portfolio manager and New York regional leader with Berkshire Bank Wealth Management, and as a market leader at Key Private Bank.

Phil Wintercorn, Senior Wealth Advisor, Florida

Wintercorn has worked in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach markets for over 23 years. He spent ten years in various leadership and advisory roles with SunTrust and Northern Trust in Stuart. Most recently, he was a senior private banking relationship manager at Wells Fargo Private Bank, covering the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach markets.

Tom Kelley, Wealth Strategist, Baltimore

Kelley's areas of expertise include estate and retirement planning, income tax strategies, investment planning, and charitable planning. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he held various senior tax and wealth planner positions with Bank of America and Brown Advisory. Kelley is a CPA and CFP® professional.

Matthew Lee, Wealth Strategist, New York (Tri-State Region)

Lee will support Northern New Jersey, New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Connecticut. He joins Wilmington Trust from Day Pitney LLP, where as a Trust and Estates attorney he represented clients in the areas of income, estate, and gift tax, as well as succession planning for business owners.

Thomas Waters, Senior Wealth Advisor, Western New York

Waters provides comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and foundations and endowments throughout Western New York. He has more than two decades of experience working in the institutional asset management industry. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities licenses, and has authored various research and white papers.

About Wilmington Trust

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Advisory offers a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking* and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark. Wilmington Trust Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation. Wilmington Trust Company, operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A., M&T Bank and certain other affiliates, provide various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services, including trustee, custodial, agency, investment management and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through Wilmington Trust Corporation's international affiliates.

*Private Banking is the marketing name for an offering of M&T deposit and loan products and services.

