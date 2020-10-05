Wilmington Trust Appoints 18 New Wealth Market Leaders and Advisors Across the U.S. to Expand and Deepen its Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust announced today the appointment of 18 wealth market leaders, wealth advisors, and strategists across key U.S. markets including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Los Angeles, and New Jersey over the past few months. These senior executives join many more brought on and promoted within the past 12 months in the firm's Family Wealth, Private Banking, and Wealth Planning divisions, significantly increasing the number of important client-facing professionals serving the mass affluent, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth segments.

"These new hires and promotions reinforce our commitment to providing clients with holistic wealth services and a deeply experienced professional advisor as a single point of contact," said Doris Meister, head of Wealth Management at Wilmington Trust. "We are proud to welcome the new hires to the team, all of whom are highly seasoned industry veterans and who have led regional markets at some of the top global firms and will now bring their senior experience to Wilmington Trust. Along with our parent company, M&T Bank, we offer comprehensive capabilities across the wealth spectrum to individuals, families, and business owners, while improving the communities where we live and work."

Relationship-led operating model

The executive moves highlight Wilmington Trust's continued, positive momentum, stemming from its August 2019 expansion of an enhanced, client-centric operating model throughout all of its Wealth Management divisions. Designed to move decision making and resources closer to clients and drive growth through an increased focus on the client and advisor, this relationship-led approach also culminated in the hiring of 12 new wealth advisors and strategists, which increased staff by almost 20% in key geographies such as New York, Los Angeles, Florida, Baltimore, and Pennsylvania. The operating model has been implemented in the firm's Family Wealth division for over four years before incorporating it across all of wealth management.

Holistic wealth management services

Wilmington Trust's eight new hires include market leaders, senior wealth advisors, and a senior relationship manager who will focus on offering the firm's integrated and comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations and endowments in their respective regions. In this capacity, these individuals will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial, tax, and estate planning strategies that help meet their current needs and plan for their long-term objectives.

The eight new hires are:

Garrett Alton, Wealth Market Leader (Atlanta). Garrett has deep roots in Atlanta, with more than 20 years of wealth management/financial service experience in Georgia and 28 years overall. In addition to the focus areas mentioned above, Garrett will aggressively recruit new talent to build out the Atlanta office and support current and future clients. He joins Wilmington Trust after eleven years with BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Dave D'Amico, Wealth Market Leader (Boston). With more than 30 years of investment management experience, Dave manages Wilmington Trust's New England region, including all administrative and business development functions for personal trust, investment management, and private banking. He joins Wilmington Trust from Argent Wealth Management.

Lisa Ligas, Director of Wealth Strategies (Los Angeles). Lisa has more than 20 years of experience with respected global financial institutions and joins as part of the Wilmington Trust and M&T Emerald Advisory Services® team. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Lisa served as a senior vice president for the family business division at Northern Trust.

Merryll McElwain, Senior Wealth Advisor (Los Angeles). Merryll has worked in financial planning for more than 12 years and now supports Wilmington Trust clients in the Western region. She previously served as a senior client strategist with BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Tony Rogers, Senior Wealth Advisor (New Jersey). With more than 30 years of experience helping entrepreneurs implement sophisticated financial planning strategies, Tony now oversees the development and coordination of all wealth management services in New Jersey. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he was a senior director at BNY Mellon Wealth Management across the New Jersey region.

Robert Whelan, Senior Wealth Advisor (Boston). Bob has more than 35 years of experience in financial services, joining the firm to serve the New England region. He was previously senior vice president for Lido Advisors, overseeing their Boston office.

Scott Wilkins, Senior Wealth Advisor (Atlanta). Bringing more than three decades of experience in financial services working across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America, Scott will now serve clients for Wilmington Trust in the Southeast. He was previously managing partner and owner of Cielo Partners.

Aimee Turner, Senior Family Wealth Advisor (Philadelphia). With more than 20 years of professional experience, Aimee begins her second stint at Wilmington Trust, leading a large book of complex, ultra-high-net-worth client relationships, while implementing her deep trust and new business expertise as part of the Family Wealth group. She recently served as a wealth advisor at BB&T for three years, and prior to that, spent 19 years with Wilmington Trust.

Wilmington Trust also promoted eight senior wealth advisors and two wealth advisors:

