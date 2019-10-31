Wilmington Trust Appoints Alex Pashley as New Head of Structured Finance in the UK

Pashley's responsibilities include overseeing the ongoing administration of the firm's European structured finance transactions as well as growing its international franchise and offerings to its European client base, which today totals more than 480 organizations. Given the continued uncertainty around LIBOR disruption and Brexit, Pashley will join the team preparing customers for any impacts to the structured finance marketplace. He will also support business expansion in the firm's Dublin and Paris offices.

"It's a privilege to join the Wilmington Trust team, which is renowned for the high quality of its loan and structured finance products and skill in expertly supporting a variety of complex transactions," said Alex Pashley, Head of Structured Finance, Wilmington Trust. "Because of our deeper understanding of our clients' unique global opportunities, our team can offer a wide range of sophisticated corporate trust solutions, and I look forward to building upon the success of the growing European business."

With 28 years in the corporate trust industry, including nine years with the Wells Fargo corporate trust business and the last four years leading the group in Europe, Alex brings a unique skill set to his role with Wilmington Trust. He has considerable experience supporting U.S. and European clients across many sectors, including banking, asset management, corporate and hedge funds. Alex will lead a team of nine professionals in the London office, which counts approximately 60 staff members.

"With his in-depth knowledge of the debt capital and structured finance markets, adding Alex to our Global Capital Markets leadership team will be a great benefit for our clients and the firm's European business," said Alan Geraghty, Head of European Operations, Global Capital Markets. "Alex's appointment underscores our commitment to the European market and to continually provide top industry leadership to drive solutions to our clients. We continue to grow the number of personnel in our UK office, expanded our institutional offerings in France through our Paris office, and we are now actively looking for additional talent that shares our mission of delivering exceptional trust and administrative services."

Wilmington Trust offers specialized trust services for capital markets financing structures, customized institutional investment capabilities, and institutional custody services for clients in more than 90 countries. The company has focused on building out its Global Capital Markets division over the past several decades both domestically and internationally. Earlier this year, Wilmington Trust was conditionally approved for a payment institution license by the "Autorité de contrôle prudential et de resolution" (ACPR), a division of the central bank of France, to act as a regulated payment institution. This allows Wilmington Trust to expand its institutional offerings in the country, which includes loan agency services, bond trust services and escrow products.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust, N.A. provides Corporate and Institutional Services including institutional trust, agency, asset management, retirement plan, agency, asset management, and administrative services for clients worldwide who use capital markets financing structures. Wilmington Trust provides direct trust, custody, and fiduciary services for retirement plans, companies, foundations, organizations and financial institutions.

Wilmington Trust also provides Wealth Advisory services with a wide array of personal trust, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and family office solutions designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust maintains offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Paris, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.WilmingtonTrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Maya Dillon, Head of Communications, Wilmington Trust (212) 415-0557

Paul Merchan, Peppercomm (212) 931-6172

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark. Wilmington Trust Corporation (a wholly owned subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation) and its European affiliate entities (Wilmington Trust (UK) Limited, Wilmington Trust (London) Limited, Wilmington Trust SP Services (London) Limited, Wilmington Trust SP Services Dublin) Limited, Wilmington Trust SP Services (Frankfurt) GmbH and Wilmington Trust (SAS) provide international corporate and institutional services. Wilmington Trust Corporation and its US affiliate entities (Wilmington Trust Company (operating in Delaware only) Wilmington Trust, N.A., M&T Bank and certain other US affiliates) provide various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services, including trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC. Not all services are available in all jurisdictions.

SOURCE Wilmington Trust

Related Links

http://www.wilmingtontrust.com

