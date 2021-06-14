Wilmington Trust Hires Bobby Weil for Growing U.S. Loan Agency Business

WILMINGTON, Del., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in corporate and institutional trust services, today announced Bobby Weil will join the firm as Vice President and Manager of U.S. Loan Agency Middle Administration. In this role, Weil will have a concentrated focus on enabling technological efficiencies to expand Wilmington Trust's agency services.

"We are thrilled to have Bobby join our team," said Medita Vucic, Head of U.S. Loan Agency Services. "His specialized experience in the syndicated loan market, strong operational background, and proven leadership will be a great addition to support the growth of the U.S. Loan Agency business as we continue to innovate our service offerings."

"It's wonderful to see someone with Bobby's expertise join our already talented loan agency team. His insights will help further our mission to offer clients fully customized solutions, especially with complex transactions," said Abby Mrozinski, Head of Global Capital Markets.

With almost 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Weil most recently served as a Senior Sales Executive at FIS Global. Prior to his work there, Weil spent over 15 years at BNY Mellon helping to build its private-label loan agency business and served in multiple capacities including agent servicer, manager of syndicated loan operations, senior transaction manager for syndicated products, manager of middle office loan administration, senior relationship manager for Corporate Trust, and manager of the Commercial Mortgage Services business.

"I am greatly looking forward to joining the team of experts at Wilmington Trust and have always been impressed by their community-focused mindset," said Weil, "I am passionate about staying ahead of the curve and excited to bring my experience in the loan market to the team, so we can continue to service our clients with the highest quality knowledge and service available."

Wilmington Trust is a leading provider of services to the loan market, including independent loan agency services, for some of the largest and most complex restructurings in the U.S. and Europe. Its diverse portfolio ranges from bi-lateral loans to broadly syndicated loans with 950+ lenders. Taking a non-lender role, the firm acts as a neutral, impartial agent on new originations and successor appointments. The tenured staff combined with the financial stability and quality of service makes Wilmington Trust the agent of choice for banks, funds, debt advisors, and lawyers in need of an independent agent. Wilmington Trust is proud to be part of the M&T corporate family, one of the most financially sound and successful companies in the U.S. financial services industry, with $141 billion in balance sheet assets as of 1Q 2021.

To learn more about Wilmington Trust's loan agency capabilities, visit the firm's Loan Agency Services webpage.

