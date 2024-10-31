Wilmington Trust Names Lisa Roberts Head of Wealth Management

Also added to M&T Bank's Enterprise Leadership Team

WILMINGTON, Del. , Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust announced today that Lisa Roberts has been named the new Head of Wealth Management, effective immediately.

In her new role, Roberts will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for all of Wilmington Trust's Wealth operations, leading the firm's mission to provide comprehensive wealth management advice to its clients.

Lisa Roberts, Head of Wealth Management, Wilmington Trust.

Wilmington Trust's Wealth business – a part of parent company M&T Bank Corporation (MTB: NYSE) -- works closely with high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, entrepreneurs, business owners, foundations, and endowments and their advisors.

As part of her new responsibilities, Roberts will also be joining M&T Bank's Enterprise Leadership Team (ELT), which sets the overall direction of the bank's businesses.

Based in New York City, Roberts had previously been Head of U.S. Markets for the Wealth division and has been with the firm since May 2023. She succeeds Doris Meister, who left Wilmington Trust earlier this year after leading Wealth for the previous eight years.

Roberts has over 30 years of banking and wealth management experience. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, she worked for Union Bank where she served as head of Community Banking and head of Private Wealth Management. She has also held previous leadership positions with Citi Private Bank, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo Private Bank.

She holds an MBA from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio and a bachelor's degree in finance from Indiana University, Bloomington.

"I'm very excited about this opportunity to lead our Wealth business," Roberts said. "We have a tremendous reputation built by our high-touch client experiences and our excellent team. We are in an exceptionally strong position to grow this business."

Roberts will also be working closely with other businesses and their leaders around the bank to ensure that the Wealth Management business is aligned with M&T's overall business goals.

"With the depth of industry knowledge and experience she brings to this position, Lisa is exactly the right leader for this business," said M&T Vice Chairman Kevin Pearson. "I'm looking forward to working closely with her and our entire Wealth leadership team on growing our business and continuing to provide our customers and clients with unparalleled experiences and service."

About Wilmington Trust

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

