Wilmington Trust Reshapes Portfolio, Raising Allocations to U.S. Large-Cap and Emerging Markets Stocks to Overweight; Reduces Level of Tax-Exempt High Yield

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust today unveiled its new portfolio outlook for 2021 as a key component of its annual Capital Markets Forecast titled, "Building Portfolios for Success: Where Are the Investment Opportunities for 2021 and Beyond?" The outlook dives into the firm's investment positioning for early 2021 and where Wilmington Trust sees the landscape shifting in the new year.

The firm expects the gap between its 12-month economic outlook and equity market valuation will start to close in 2021. The improving economy, potential for a divided government, and a supportive Federal Reserve all combine to provide one of the most constructive environments for equities since before the pandemic. Wilmington Trust increased its equity allocation in November 2020 to slightly overweight and favors emerging market equities alongside expectations for economic recovery, a weaker dollar, and a global shift toward digitization.

"The economic turnaround in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic will not be a straight line, as we expect many challenges and setbacks resulting in continued volatility for investors in the short term," said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. "In this environment of short-term economic instability, we are advising our clients to look through near-term economic weakness, utilize any market dips as an opportunity to invest excess cash, and determine the best ways to stress test their portfolios to achieve future investment goals."

Wilmington Trust Portfolio Outlook Overview

U.S. Large-Cap Equities (Outlook Neutral ) : Digital disruption and the Fed's commitment to low interest rates will continue to benefit tech-heavy U.S. large-cap equities, but this is countered by high valuations; vaccine distribution could benefit the market's laggards. Large firms are better placed to shift supply chains and to invest in new, productive technologies.

: Digital disruption and the Fed's commitment to low interest rates will continue to benefit tech-heavy U.S. large-cap equities, but this is countered by high valuations; vaccine distribution could benefit the market's laggards. Large firms are better placed to shift supply chains and to invest in new, productive technologies. U.S. Small-Cap Equities (Outlook Neutral ) : Small caps stand to advance the most from a faster economic recovery, but near-term economic risks remain; M&A activity could result in disruption—and selective investment opportunities—over the next 12 months.

: Small caps stand to advance the most from a faster economic recovery, but near-term economic risks remain; M&A activity could result in disruption—and selective investment opportunities—over the next 12 months. International Developed Equities (Outlook Neutral ): Labor markets in Europe and the UK have been cushioned somewhat from protective labor practices, but we expect this to impair long-term productivity growth. Fiscal debt management continues to be challenging in the eurozone. A hard Brexit remains a risk largely unpriced into markets.

Labor markets in and the UK have been cushioned somewhat from protective labor practices, but we expect this to impair long-term productivity growth. Fiscal debt management continues to be challenging in the eurozone. A hard Brexit remains a risk largely unpriced into markets. Emerging Markets Equities (Outlook Overweight ) : The asset class stands to prosper from the structural acceleration of tech adoption around the world, and local firms are likely to adopt new productive technologies. Emerging markets (EM)—China, in particular—could profit from a more benign trade backdrop under a Biden administration and expectations for a weaker dollar; valuations of EM growth equities still look attractive relative to the U.S.

: The asset class stands to prosper from the structural acceleration of tech adoption around the world, and local firms are likely to adopt new productive technologies. Emerging markets (EM)—China, in particular—could profit from a more benign trade backdrop under a Biden administration and expectations for a weaker dollar; valuations of EM growth equities still look attractive relative to the U.S. Tax-Exempt Investment Grade (Outlook Overweight) : We retain a modest overweight given near-term economic risks; potentially divided government poses less of a risk of dramatically higher rates over the next 12 months, but the long-term debt burden could drive rates higher (and returns lower) over a longer time horizon.

We retain a modest overweight given near-term economic risks; potentially divided government poses less of a risk of dramatically higher rates over the next 12 months, but the long-term debt burden could drive rates higher (and returns lower) over a longer time horizon. Tax-Exempt High Yield (Outlook Underweight) : Lower-rated municipalities, airports, public transportation, and higher education institutions face headwinds under our base case assumptions of fiscal stimulus, while current valuations do not appear to fully compensate for this risk.

Lower-rated municipalities, airports, public transportation, and higher education institutions face headwinds under our base case assumptions of fiscal stimulus, while current valuations do not appear to fully compensate for this risk. Real Assets (Outlook Underweight ): Wilmington Trust strikes a slightly cautious tone on Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and commodities broadly but sees the record levels of stimulus as supportive of a modest allocation to gold over a 12-month horizon.

): Wilmington Trust strikes a slightly cautious tone on Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and commodities broadly but sees the record levels of stimulus as supportive of a modest allocation to gold over a 12-month horizon. Alternatives (Outlook Neutral ) : A more constructive stance on equities leads us to reduce liquid alternatives to a neutral allocation; structural changes to the market and the potential for periods of higher volatility in the future necessitate a full allocation to the asset class.

: A more constructive stance on equities leads us to reduce liquid alternatives to a neutral allocation; structural changes to the market and the potential for periods of higher volatility in the future necessitate a full allocation to the asset class. Cash (Outlook Neutral): We maintain a benchmark-weight to cash as incredibly low rates offset the opportunity cost of maintaining "dry powder" for future opportunities.

For more on the 2021 Wilmington Trust Capital Markets Forecast and investment outlook, please visit https://www3.wilmingtontrust.com/cmf-2021.

