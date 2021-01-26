Wilshire Law Firm Promotes Jon C. Teller, Esq. to Partner

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Law Firm, PLC is excited to announce the promotion of Jon C. Teller, Esq. to Partner for the firm's personal injury division. As an attorney who has been instrumental in securing some of Wilshire Law Firm's largest settlements and verdicts, Teller is an invaluable asset to the firm's mission of helping injury victims recover maximum compensation for their losses.

"Jon is a passionate and driven trial attorney who has extensive experience handling the most catastrophic and complex personal injury cases," said Bobby Saadian, Esq., Founding President and Managing Attorney at Wilshire Law Firm. "His tenacity earned him recognition as a Finalist for 2020 Consumer Attorney of the Year by the Consumer Attorneys of California. We're thrilled to have him take on an elevated role of leadership at the firm."

Teller, who joined Wilshire Law Firm in 2017, said he is excited about the new opportunities he will have to make a positive impact on clients.

"My number-one priority is to help more injury victims obtain the full financial recovery they deserve after a serious accident or incident of negligence," Teller said. "I am honored to work for a law firm that genuinely cares about doing what's best for the client, and I can't wait to see what we're able to accomplish as a team in 2021 and beyond."

In 2019, Teller secured a landmark $28.7 million settlement in Sanchez v. Victor Elementary School District, which found the school district liable for the injury of a student who was struck by a vehicle. In addition to the financial compensation, the case also brought groundbreaking policy changes to help protect special-education students.

The case result was listed by TopVerdict.com as the Number 1 Pedestrian Accident Settlement in the U.S. for 2019 and as one of the Top 10 Personal Injury Settlements in the U.S. The settlement resulted in CAOC recognizing Teller as a Finalist for California's 2020 Consumer Attorney of the Year. In 2020, Teller obtained over $20 million in awards of compensation for his clients.

Teller has been a member of The Nation Trial Lawyers: Top 40 under 40 from 2018 through 2021. He was also selected for Super Lawyers' Southern California Rising Stars list from 2019 through 2021, and for the Best Lawyers Ones to Watch for 2021.

Founded in 2007, Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, class action, and aviation injury law firm. Ranked consecutively in 2020 and 2021 as one of the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News & World Report, Wilshire Law Firm has lawyers who are recognized as leading attorneys in California and nationwide. The firm includes nearly 200 team members and has recovered nearly $1 billion for clients. Learn more, call (844) 790-8018 or visit https://www.WilshireLawFirm.com.

